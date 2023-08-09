International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/ukrainian-strike-uav-moving-in-direction-of-znpp-intercepted-in-energodar-1112484417.html
Ukrainian Strike UAV Moving in Direction of ZNPP Intercepted in Energodar
Ukrainian Strike UAV Moving in Direction of ZNPP Intercepted in Energodar
A strike drone of Ukrainian military moving in the direction of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) was intercepted in Energodar, the Russian security agencies told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2023-08-09T13:08+0000
2023-08-09T13:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
zaporozhye npp
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111224717_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8efe55f8f6b760fc78665237a5624517.jpg
"Today, an UAV of Ukrainian units, which was heading in the direction of the Zaporozhye NPP, was seen in the sky over Energodar. With the skillful actions of our employees, the device was intercepted and landed. Upon examination, it turned out that this UAV was a strike UAV. The probable target was the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP," the security agencies said.The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was liberated by Russian forces in March 2022. Since that moment on it is persitently shelled by Kiev regime. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks should be considered as acts of nuclear terrorism.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress was "slower than desired."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/kievs-counteroffensive-creates-additional-safety-concerns-at-zaporozhye-npp---grossi-1111562370.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/10/1111224717_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b28a09e8eebbacfc65797595d6b73373.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian military moving, strike drone, russian security agencies
ukrainian military moving, strike drone, russian security agencies

Ukrainian Strike UAV Moving in Direction of ZNPP Intercepted in Energodar

13:08 GMT 09.08.2023 (Updated: 13:17 GMT 09.08.2023)
© AP Photo / Kateryna KlochkoThe Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse
The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2023
© AP Photo / Kateryna Klochko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MELITOPOL (Sputnik) - A strike drone of Ukrainian military moving in the direction of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) was intercepted in Energodar, the Russian security agencies told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Today, an UAV of Ukrainian units, which was heading in the direction of the Zaporozhye NPP, was seen in the sky over Energodar. With the skillful actions of our employees, the device was intercepted and landed. Upon examination, it turned out that this UAV was a strike UAV. The probable target was the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP," the security agencies said.
IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. September 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2023
World
Kiev's Counteroffensive Creates Additional Safety Concerns at Zaporozhye NPP - Grossi
30 June, 02:56 GMT
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was liberated by Russian forces in March 2022. Since that moment on it is persitently shelled by Kiev regime. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks should be considered as acts of nuclear terrorism.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress was "slower than desired."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала