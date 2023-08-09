https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/ukrainian-strike-uav-moving-in-direction-of-znpp-intercepted-in-energodar-1112484417.html
Ukrainian Strike UAV Moving in Direction of ZNPP Intercepted in Energodar
A strike drone of Ukrainian military moving in the direction of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) was intercepted in Energodar, the Russian security agencies told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Today, an UAV of Ukrainian units, which was heading in the direction of the Zaporozhye NPP, was seen in the sky over Energodar. With the skillful actions of our employees, the device was intercepted and landed. Upon examination, it turned out that this UAV was a strike UAV. The probable target was the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP," the security agencies said.The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was liberated by Russian forces in March 2022. Since that moment on it is persitently shelled by Kiev regime. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks should be considered as acts of nuclear terrorism.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress was "slower than desired."
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was liberated by Russian forces in March 2022. Since that moment on it is persitently shelled by Kiev regime. Moscow has repeatedly stated that such attacks should be considered as acts of nuclear terrorism
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive
in early June after repeatedly delaying the campaign over a lack of military supplies from its Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress was "slower than desired."