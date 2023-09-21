https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/listen-more-lecture-less-nato-must-accept-global-failure-of-anti-russia-diplomacy-1113563673.html

‘Listen More, Lecture Less’: NATO Must Accept Global Failure of Anti-Russia Diplomacy

In forming their foreign policy, Western leaders have acted like Russia is the Soviet Union - a catastrophic mistake that has fueled both strategic errors like the conflict in Ukraine and driven Russophobia at home.

In Poland, popular resentment against arming Ukraine and prolonging the conflict with Russia have manifested in political pressure from the country’s right parties, causing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to announce a halt in arms shipments ahead of elections next month.In the United States, continuing weapons shipments and financing for Kiev have become a major factor in the complex political jockeying of the US Congress. Even the strongly pro-Ukraine Biden administration, which has pledged its undying support for Kiev, has backed off plans to integrate the former Soviet republic into the NATO alliance, instead suggesting an Israel-like arrangement with preferential sales of new weapons.Matthew Gordon-Banks, a former British Conservative Member of Parliament and Senior Research Fellow at the UK Defense Academy, told Sputnik on Thursday that NATO’s gamble on pressing its strategy to weaken Russia was based on false premises and as a result has totally failed, alienating much of the world.“The refusal of Western leaders, especially the US, to entertain an alternative narrative regarding Ukraine has created more risk with each passing day. False or mistaken assumptions about why Russia is doing what it is doing carries an enormous risk of miscalculation on the part of the United States and its NATO allies. All too often, there is a failure to seek to understand and take on board how Russia and Russians see things.”He noted that despite Western sanctions, the Russian economy remains “robust,” and that its “seemingly unlimited access” to natural resources, including energy resources and rare earth metals, will keep its global military position strong. As a consequence, the Russian defense industry has ramped up production to levels “the West cannot match,” he said.By contrast, “Ukraine is totally dependent on the West to provide money and weapons,” Gordon-Banks said, noting that the Russian Armed Forces were “inflicting enormous casualties on Ukraine’s military and decimating infrastructure critical to the Ukrainian military campaign.”“Too many so-called ‘key opinion-formers’ have never even met a Russian or Chinese citizen, let alone have a real understanding of how they see things,” the academic said. “This includes many so-called ‘experts.’”“Ukraine has been a spectacular failure of US foreign policy. To some extent it is having an impact, especially with the rise of BRICS, which may cut America off at the knees. Even on the military side, the type of ground in Ukraine was always going to lead to an artillery-based war, with much equipment unable to move in that terrain for many months of the year. Right from the start, the US ought to have known it had neither the shells required to supply Ukraine or the military-industrial complex to manufacture them in sufficient quantity.“Each time British or NATO missiles, often guided by NATO personnel, hit the Russian heartland, it risks retaliation in a manner not currently part of the so-called special military operation,” Gordon-Banks noted, adding that the Russians “genuinely believe they face an existential threat from the West,” especially the United States.

