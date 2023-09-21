https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/germany-says-not-in-favor-of-idea-to-deprive-russia-of-veto-power-in-un-security-council-1113555506.html

Germany Says Not in Favor of Idea to Deprive Russia of Veto Power in UN Security Council

Germany does not support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative to deprive Russia of the right of veto in the UN Security Council and is not always in favor of ideas voiced by Kiev, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated.

"No, we do not support this, and I have told my negotiating Ukrainian partners about this on many occasions. I think the issue is important for the discussion in Germany: not everything that Ukraine offers to our government is supported by us," Baerbock told German a broadcaster on Wednesday. She also stressed the need to protect the UN Charter and consider ways to modernize the organization. During his address to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Zelensky said the United Nations was at a "dead end" due to Russia having the right of veto in the organization. In this regard, he urged the reform of the UN, including its veto power mechanism, saying that the UN General Assembly should be enabled to override a veto by two thirds majority vote.The UN General Assembly should examine the reasons why the previously adopted UNSC resolutions were not implemented instead of discussing the veto decisions under pressure from Western countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed in response to the statement of the Ukrainian president.

