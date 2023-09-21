https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/nagorno-karabakh-ceasefire-is-biden-compromised-by-corruption-in-ukraine-1113546276.html

Observers are beginning to question whether corrupt business dealings in Ukraine may compromise Joe Biden's ability to navigate the conflict.

Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia may be calming as a ceasefire gives hope to those who seek peace in the region. Professor Petro says this conflict has existed since the early 1990's because of border disputes. Also, he says that the power imbalance between the two nations is now significant. Russia wants good relations with both governments and will not militarily intervene.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the Biden scandal. Observers are beginning to question whether corrupt business dealings in Ukraine may compromise Joe Biden's ability to navigate the conflict. Ray McGovern argues that NATO is not ready for a war with Russia. He says the evidence is overwhelming that Biden was involved in corruption in the Eastern European nation, and the Neo Nazis may use that against him. Ray says that he has never seen the level of corruption in his career in the CIA as that which was used to push the Russiagate narrative.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. A Canadian claim that India is behind the murder of a Sikh separatist is complicating the Biden plan to draw India into its anti-China and anti-Russia sphere. KJ Noh sees this as a carrot-and-stick approach because India maintains neutrality. This is part of wielding the stick against Prime Minister Modi. He says India needs to understand that being friends with the US is deadly and that Kashmir and other weak points can and will be weaponized against the Indian government.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine, independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, Thailand, joins us to discuss the US confrontation with Russia and China. The people of Taiwan are being propagandized into a potential conflict with their mother nation by the US neocons. Brian Berletic says that this dynamic directly results from the international US media interference program. He also argues that older people are less susceptible to neocon propaganda because they know local history.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. President Biden will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York. Robert Fantina says that this meeting is meaningless. The money and support will continue flowing to Israel regardless of the relationship between the two men. He refers to the so-called row between the leaders as political theatre.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss Russell Brand, RFK Jr., and Elon Musk. The mainstream media is heading up an international attack on Russell Brand, and alternative media figures suspect it is related to his anti-establishment reporting. Niko House says that he has talked about these things in his book, and they interviewed hundreds of women and used hearsay. He says we have seen how powerful men on Epstein's list have not been brought to justice.Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss the Global South. President Biden is demanding that the UN execute a military intervention in Haiti. Professor Danny Shaw argues that the US will stop at nothing to carry out its occupation of Haiti. He says the Biden Administration is weaponizing other nations to hide their involvement. Also, Haiti's access to water is impeded by the Dominican Republic. He says that the sanctioned nations gathered in Havana to push back against US imperialism.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Neoliberal fascism. Cuba's Miguel Díaz-Canel argues for a new and more just global order. Dan Kovalik says that US imperialism has used the UN to cover imperialist machinations such as the Korean War and the Guatemalan coup. Additionally, the World Bank and IMF are controlled by the US and leveraged to push debt on nations in the Global South and force them into imperial servitude.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

