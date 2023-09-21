International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/new-undersea-find-off-egyptian-coast-reveals-wealth-of-ancient-pharaohs-greeks-1113547416.html
New Undersea Find Off Egyptian Coast Reveals Wealth of Ancient Pharaohs, Greeks
New Undersea Find Off Egyptian Coast Reveals Wealth of Ancient Pharaohs, Greeks
The European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) announced the discovery of several ancient Egyptian and Greek artifacts at a site underneath the Mediterranean Sea.
2023-09-21T02:38+0000
2023-09-21T02:47+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
egypt
greece
mediterranean sea
archaeology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/15/1113547261_9:0:2834:1589_1920x0_80_0_0_8a6f4050f21b46ec22c40d0e8242b9fd.png
The European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) announced the discovery of several ancient Egyptian and Greek artifacts at a site underneath the Mediterranean Sea.French archaeologist Franck Goddio led the team which investigated a sunken temple to the god Amun. The temple was located off the Abu Qir Bay in Thonis-Heracleion, which for hundreds of years was an important Egyptian port before being swallowed by the ocean in a natural disaster.The IEASM said the expedition uncovered various “precious objects” from what would’ve been the temple’s treasury, including “silver ritual instruments, gold jewelry and fragile alabaster containers for perfumes or unguents.”“They bear witness to the wealth of this sanctuary and the piety of the former inhabitants of the port city.”Large stone blocks marked the site of the temple which would’ve occupied a spot near the port’s south canal. The city was first discovered by the IEASM in 2000 but the organization was only recently able to fully examine the site thanks to new exploratory technology allowing the team to see objects and chambers covered by “layers of clay several meters thick.” The Department of Underwater Archaeology of Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities aided in the effort.At the temple, pharaohs received “the titles of their power as universal kings from the supreme god of the ancient Egyptian pantheon,” according to the IEASM. The group said the temple was constructed during the 5th century BC before being lost to the sea during the mid-second century BC.The significant find demonstrated the sacred ideals of the ancient Egyptians. However, nearby discoveries also shed light on Ancient Greek civilization, with a temple to Aphrodite being revealed east of the Egyptian site. There, bronze and ceramic jars and other artifacts were uncovered.Greek weapons were also unearthed in the area, which archaeologists believe indicates the operation of mercenaries controlling access to the kingdom in the Nile River Delta. The Greeks would have brought their own religious traditions to the area after being allowed to settle there during the Egyptian Saïte dynasty from 664 until 525 BC.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/archaeologists-unearth-stunning-paleolithic-cave-art-site-in-spain-1113326898.html
egypt
greece
mediterranean sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/15/1113547261_362:0:2481:1589_1920x0_80_0_0_33572ebdccc15f8bbe0aa733c52eeb71.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european institute for underwater archaeology, discovery of ancient egyptian and greek artifacts, mediterranean sea
european institute for underwater archaeology, discovery of ancient egyptian and greek artifacts, mediterranean sea

New Undersea Find Off Egyptian Coast Reveals Wealth of Ancient Pharaohs, Greeks

02:38 GMT 21.09.2023 (Updated: 02:47 GMT 21.09.2023)
© Screenshot/EgytourinaThe European Institute for Underwater Archaeology has announced the discovery of several ancient Egyptian and Greek artifacts at a site underneath the Mediterranean Sea.
The European Institute for Underwater Archaeology has announced the discovery of several ancient Egyptian and Greek artifacts at a site underneath the Mediterranean Sea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2023
© Screenshot/Egytourina
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The mythical lost city of Atlantis still eludes archeologists, but new underwater discoveries have uncovered “treasures and secrets” serving as a link to vanished worlds.
The European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) announced the discovery of several ancient Egyptian and Greek artifacts at a site underneath the Mediterranean Sea.
French archaeologist Franck Goddio led the team which investigated a sunken temple to the god Amun. The temple was located off the Abu Qir Bay in Thonis-Heracleion, which for hundreds of years was an important Egyptian port before being swallowed by the ocean in a natural disaster.
The IEASM said the expedition uncovered various “precious objects” from what would’ve been the temple’s treasury, including “silver ritual instruments, gold jewelry and fragile alabaster containers for perfumes or unguents.”
“They bear witness to the wealth of this sanctuary and the piety of the former inhabitants of the port city.”
“It is extremely moving to discover such delicate objects, which survived intact despite the violence and magnitude of the cataclysm,” added Goddio, president and founder of the IEASM.
Large stone blocks marked the site of the temple which would’ve occupied a spot near the port’s south canal. The city was first discovered by the IEASM in 2000 but the organization was only recently able to fully examine the site thanks to new exploratory technology allowing the team to see objects and chambers covered by “layers of clay several meters thick.” The Department of Underwater Archaeology of Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities aided in the effort.
At the temple, pharaohs received “the titles of their power as universal kings from the supreme god of the ancient Egyptian pantheon,” according to the IEASM. The group said the temple was constructed during the 5th century BC before being lost to the sea during the mid-second century BC.
A photo which depicts parts of the carvings. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2023
Beyond Politics
Archaeologists Unearth Stunning Paleolithic Cave Art Site in Spain
13 September, 01:59 GMT
The significant find demonstrated the sacred ideals of the ancient Egyptians. However, nearby discoveries also shed light on Ancient Greek civilization, with a temple to Aphrodite being revealed east of the Egyptian site. There, bronze and ceramic jars and other artifacts were uncovered.
Greek weapons were also unearthed in the area, which archaeologists believe indicates the operation of mercenaries controlling access to the kingdom in the Nile River Delta. The Greeks would have brought their own religious traditions to the area after being allowed to settle there during the Egyptian Saïte dynasty from 664 until 525 BC.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала