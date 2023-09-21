https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/russia-to-allow-trading-by-banks-brokers-of-friendly-neutral-states-1113556152.html

Russia to Allow Trading by Banks, Brokers of Friendly, Neutral States

Russia to Allow Trading by Banks, Brokers of Friendly, Neutral States

Brokers and banks of friendly or neutral nations will be allowed to trade on the Russian currency and derivative markets, the Russian government said on Thursday.

"Foreign credit organizations and brokers from friendly or neutral countries will be admitted to trading on the Russian currency market and derivatives markets," the ministry said in a statement. The order approving the list of such states was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. It includes over 30 nations, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Brazil, Venezuela, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, China, Cuba, Malaysia, Morocco, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkiye, and South Africa. The measure is designed to increase the efficiency of the direct convertibility of national currencies of friendly and neutral nations as well as to form direct quotations to the ruble to meet the demand of the Russian economy for settlements in national currency, the statement read.

