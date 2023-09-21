https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/russia-to-allow-trading-by-banks-brokers-of-friendly-neutral-states-1113556152.html
Russia to Allow Trading by Banks, Brokers of Friendly, Neutral States
Russia to Allow Trading by Banks, Brokers of Friendly, Neutral States
Brokers and banks of friendly or neutral nations will be allowed to trade on the Russian currency and derivative markets, the Russian government said on Thursday.
2023-09-21T11:31+0000
2023-09-21T11:31+0000
2023-09-21T11:31+0000
economy
russia
mikhail mishustin
russian economy under sanctions
stock exchange
ruble
national currency
dedollarisation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103837/01/1038370105_0:129:3187:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_c401e36a9fc31f2ee0101602507cb6e1.jpg
"Foreign credit organizations and brokers from friendly or neutral countries will be admitted to trading on the Russian currency market and derivatives markets," the ministry said in a statement. The order approving the list of such states was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. It includes over 30 nations, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Brazil, Venezuela, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, China, Cuba, Malaysia, Morocco, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkiye, and South Africa. The measure is designed to increase the efficiency of the direct convertibility of national currencies of friendly and neutral nations as well as to form direct quotations to the ruble to meet the demand of the Russian economy for settlements in national currency, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russia-grows-richer-while-west-bleeds-trillions-amid-failed-sanctions--funding-ukraine-1112666650.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103837/01/1038370105_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5bf3db7446e86448f98233e326a6cf01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dedollarization, de-dollarization, national currencies, trade in national currencies, multipolar world, polycentric world, russian gdp, russian economy growing, gdp of russia, russia's economy, russian economy, russia's economy
dedollarization, de-dollarization, national currencies, trade in national currencies, multipolar world, polycentric world, russian gdp, russian economy growing, gdp of russia, russia's economy, russian economy, russia's economy
Russia to Allow Trading by Banks, Brokers of Friendly, Neutral States
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brokers and banks of friendly or neutral nations will be allowed to trade on the Russian currency and derivative markets, the Russian government stated on Thursday.
"Foreign credit organizations and brokers from friendly or neutral countries will be admitted to trading on the Russian currency market and derivatives markets," the ministry said in a statement.
The order approving the list of such states was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
. It includes over 30 nations, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Brazil, Venezuela, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Qatar, China, Cuba, Malaysia, Morocco, Mongolia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkiye, and South Africa.
The measure is designed to increase the efficiency of the direct convertibility of national currencies
of friendly and neutral nations as well as to form direct quotations to the ruble to meet the demand of the Russian economy
for settlements in national currency, the statement read.