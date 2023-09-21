https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/russian-forces-strike-reconnaissance-sabotage-preparation-centers-in-ukraine-1113558009.html

Russian Forces Strike Reconnaissance, Sabotage Preparation Centers in Ukraine

Russian Forces Strike Reconnaissance, Sabotage Preparation Centers in Ukraine

Russia's armed forces attacked military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence and saboteur training centers of Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2023-09-21T12:06+0000

2023-09-21T12:06+0000

2023-09-21T12:06+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092823895_0:0:2843:1599_1920x0_80_0_0_810525b39933843a2e9f32624cdd3fc6.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's armed forces attacked military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence and saboteur training centers of Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday."[On Wednesday night], the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles against military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence centers and training centers for sabotage groups of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the strike targets were achieved and all objects were hit.On Latest Results of Ukrainian Counteroffensive AttemptRussia repelled five attacks and Ukraine has lost up to 300 military killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction."Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 300 Ukrainian military killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and five cars, a Olha MLRS combat vehicle, and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said.In the Zaporozhye direction Russia repelled two attacks and Ukraine lost some 50 military."During the day, up to 50 Ukrainian military, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and three cars were destroyed. Two US-made M777 artillery systems, three D-30 howitzers, as well as a US-made M119 howitzer were hit," the ministry said.Russia also repelled one attack by Ukraine in the South Donetsk direction, where Kiev lost up to 110 military, and repelled three Kiev's attacks in the Krasni Liman direction, where Kiev lost 75 soldiers, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/no-antidote-ukrainian-troops-terrified-of-russias-unstoppable-precision-gliding-bombs-1112948316.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, high-precision strikes, strikes on military facilities in ukraine