https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/russian-forces-strike-reconnaissance-sabotage-preparation-centers-in-ukraine-1113558009.html
Russian Forces Strike Reconnaissance, Sabotage Preparation Centers in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Reconnaissance, Sabotage Preparation Centers in Ukraine
Russia's armed forces attacked military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence and saboteur training centers of Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-09-21T12:06+0000
2023-09-21T12:06+0000
2023-09-21T12:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092823895_0:0:2843:1599_1920x0_80_0_0_810525b39933843a2e9f32624cdd3fc6.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's armed forces attacked military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence and saboteur training centers of Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday."[On Wednesday night], the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles against military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence centers and training centers for sabotage groups of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the strike targets were achieved and all objects were hit.On Latest Results of Ukrainian Counteroffensive AttemptRussia repelled five attacks and Ukraine has lost up to 300 military killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction."Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 300 Ukrainian military killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and five cars, a Olha MLRS combat vehicle, and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said.In the Zaporozhye direction Russia repelled two attacks and Ukraine lost some 50 military."During the day, up to 50 Ukrainian military, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and three cars were destroyed. Two US-made M777 artillery systems, three D-30 howitzers, as well as a US-made M119 howitzer were hit," the ministry said.Russia also repelled one attack by Ukraine in the South Donetsk direction, where Kiev lost up to 110 military, and repelled three Kiev's attacks in the Krasni Liman direction, where Kiev lost 75 soldiers, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/no-antidote-ukrainian-troops-terrified-of-russias-unstoppable-precision-gliding-bombs-1112948316.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092823895_408:0:2540:1599_1920x0_80_0_0_1268b9fb113f56a177e0f274a24b1a89.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, high-precision strikes, strikes on military facilities in ukraine
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, high-precision strikes, strikes on military facilities in ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Reconnaissance, Sabotage Preparation Centers in Ukraine
Russian Ministry of Defense issued a fresh report on the progress of special military operation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's armed forces attacked military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence and saboteur training centers of Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"[On Wednesday night], the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons
and attack unmanned aerial vehicles against military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence centers and training centers for sabotage groups of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the strike targets were achieved and all objects were hit.
On Latest Results of Ukrainian Counteroffensive Attempt
Russia repelled five attacks and Ukraine has lost up to 300 military killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russia repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction.
"Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 300 Ukrainian military killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and five cars, a Olha MLRS combat vehicle, and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said.
In the Zaporozhye direction Russia repelled two attacks and Ukraine lost some 50 military.
"During the day, up to 50 Ukrainian military, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and three cars were destroyed. Two US-made M777 artillery systems, three D-30 howitzers, as well as a US-made M119 howitzer were hit," the ministry said.
Russia also repelled one attack by Ukraine in the South Donetsk direction, where Kiev lost up to 110 military, and repelled three Kiev's attacks in the Krasni Liman direction, where Kiev lost 75 soldiers, the ministry added.