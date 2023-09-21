International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/russian-forces-strike-reconnaissance-sabotage-preparation-centers-in-ukraine-1113558009.html
Russian Forces Strike Reconnaissance, Sabotage Preparation Centers in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Reconnaissance, Sabotage Preparation Centers in Ukraine
Russia's armed forces attacked military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence and saboteur training centers of Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-09-21T12:06+0000
2023-09-21T12:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092823895_0:0:2843:1599_1920x0_80_0_0_810525b39933843a2e9f32624cdd3fc6.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's armed forces attacked military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence and saboteur training centers of Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday."[On Wednesday night], the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles against military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence centers and training centers for sabotage groups of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the strike targets were achieved and all objects were hit.On Latest Results of Ukrainian Counteroffensive AttemptRussia repelled five attacks and Ukraine has lost up to 300 military killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction."Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 300 Ukrainian military killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and five cars, a Olha MLRS combat vehicle, and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said.In the Zaporozhye direction Russia repelled two attacks and Ukraine lost some 50 military."During the day, up to 50 Ukrainian military, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and three cars were destroyed. Two US-made M777 artillery systems, three D-30 howitzers, as well as a US-made M119 howitzer were hit," the ministry said.Russia also repelled one attack by Ukraine in the South Donetsk direction, where Kiev lost up to 110 military, and repelled three Kiev's attacks in the Krasni Liman direction, where Kiev lost 75 soldiers, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/no-antidote-ukrainian-troops-terrified-of-russias-unstoppable-precision-gliding-bombs-1112948316.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092823895_408:0:2540:1599_1920x0_80_0_0_1268b9fb113f56a177e0f274a24b1a89.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, high-precision strikes, strikes on military facilities in ukraine
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, high-precision strikes, strikes on military facilities in ukraine

Russian Forces Strike Reconnaissance, Sabotage Preparation Centers in Ukraine

12:06 GMT 21.09.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov / Go to the mediabankLaunch of Kinzhal hypersonic missile
Launch of Kinzhal hypersonic missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lvov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russian Ministry of Defense issued a fresh report on the progress of special military operation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's armed forces attacked military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence and saboteur training centers of Ukraine overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
FAB-500 air-dropped bombs with a high-explosive warhead, used by the Russian Aerospace Forces. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
Analysis
'No Antidote': Ukrainian Troops Terrified of Russia's Unstoppable Precision Gliding Bombs
28 August, 19:13 GMT
"[On Wednesday night], the Russian armed forces carried out a group strike with high-precision long-range air-launched weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles against military industry facilities, as well as radio intelligence centers and training centers for sabotage groups of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the strike targets were achieved and all objects were hit.

On Latest Results of Ukrainian Counteroffensive Attempt

Russia repelled five attacks and Ukraine has lost up to 300 military killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russia repelled five attacks in the Donetsk direction.
"Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 300 Ukrainian military killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and five cars, a Olha MLRS combat vehicle, and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said.
In the Zaporozhye direction Russia repelled two attacks and Ukraine lost some 50 military.
"During the day, up to 50 Ukrainian military, two infantry fighting vehicles, including a Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and three cars were destroyed. Two US-made M777 artillery systems, three D-30 howitzers, as well as a US-made M119 howitzer were hit," the ministry said.
Russia also repelled one attack by Ukraine in the South Donetsk direction, where Kiev lost up to 110 military, and repelled three Kiev's attacks in the Krasni Liman direction, where Kiev lost 75 soldiers, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала