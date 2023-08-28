https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/no-antidote-ukrainian-troops-terrified-of-russias-unstoppable-precision-gliding-bombs-1112948316.html

'No Antidote': Ukrainian Troops Terrified of Russia's Unstoppable Precision Gliding Bombs

'No Antidote': Ukrainian Troops Terrified of Russia's Unstoppable Precision Gliding Bombs

The US isn’t the only country that can use GPS satellites to drop bombs precisely: Russia has been converting gravity bombs, JDAM-style, into precision-guided weapons. They’ve had an astounding effect during the special operation.

2023-08-28T19:13+0000

2023-08-28T19:13+0000

2023-08-28T19:13+0000

analysis

joint direct attack munition (jdam)

kalibr

alexei leonkov

precision guided bomb

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1c/1112948704_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6334f958303724ad3d9ec3bd40e14792.jpg

Western media has turned its attention to another Russian weapon being used in Ukraine, highlighting how feared it is by Ukrainian forces: the FAB-500 and UPAB-1500, the latter of which is called the KAB by the Ukrainians. The massive gliding bombs, which can have warheads of up to 2,000 pounds, have emerged as an adaptation to Ukrainian air defenses by allowing Russian pilots to drop them far from the front lines.As both Russian and Ukrainian personnel have attested, the gliding bombs have played a significant role in denting Ukraine’s so-called counteroffensive, which has taken months and an appalling number of lives to advance just a few kilometers southward.Alexei Leonkov, a military analyst and editor of Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland), told Sputnik on Monday that the weapons are both a practical solution and an effective weapon, which is why the enemy fears them so much.In that way, the FAB-500 glide bombs are essentially the same as the United States’ JDAM kits used to turn conventional bombs into guided munitions.Leonkov explained how the bombs work in more detail, noting they are actually even more accurate than the JDAM.Leonkov noted that converting unguided bombs into guided munitions offers "big savings," since producing purpose-built guided bombs cost substantially more and the FAB-500 still strikes its targets accurately thanks to the added computer, which automatically corrects its flight path. That computer works with a device called the SVP-24, which is onboard the firing aircraft, that calculates the correct trajectory for the pilot to deploy the bomb correctly, too."Thus, it reaches the target that it hits. There is a special product, it is not adjustable, it is called UPAB-1500B, a guided aerial bomb, which weighs 1.5 tons. It is made by 'Region,' a company that is part of the Tactical Missile Arms Corporation. And this guided aerial bomb is a specialized product, but the 1500-kilogram aerial bomb was also taken as the basis. And then control mechanisms - wings - were added to it and a small device was added that allows this bomb to also plan and hit targets with high precision.""From American guided bombs, they differ in price and accuracy of use," Leonkov noted.Leonkov said the bombs have made a big impact on the battlefield, busting up enemy fortified positions that had previously posed problems for Russian ground forces."The strike impact on especially fortified points has increased. Those same points, as participants in the hostilities have said, even a 120-millimeter shell does not cause significant damage to. And such fortified areas were shown - there are bunkers cast from concrete, with anti-fragmentation lining, with hermetic anti-explosion doors - such a hardpoint in which the enemy can survive any raid."Leonkov noted that weapons like the UPAB-500 and FAB-500 fill in an important gap, saving expensive and valuable weapons like the Kalibr cruise missiles and Zircon hypersonic weapons for more difficult and specialized tasks."The question here is, firstly, price and quality. If you are doing a task that can be completed with such ammunition, then it is justified. After all, a Kalibr is, firstly, a long-range weapon, a high-precision weapon and its speciality is hitting especially protected objects, where you need to have penetrating abilities that break through concrete structures, bunkers," he said."That's when the Kalibr is used. The UPAB-1500 or FAB-500 are of course cheaper than the Kalibr. And if you can achieve results with cheaper ammunition, then you should use them. But if these ammunition types don't work, then we need to look for those which might work: in this case, Kalibr and Zircon missiles."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/zelensky-says-counteroffensive-very-hard-for-ukrainian-forces-1112820283.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/ukraine-loses-over-185-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1112946048.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

jdam; precision-guided munition; gliding bomb; fab-500