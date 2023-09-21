International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/thai-university-becomes-sputnikpro-participant-for-first-time-1113553120.html
Thai University Becomes SputnikPro Participant for First Time
Thai University Becomes SputnikPro Participant for First Time
Thammasat University has taken part in the SputnikPro online session, becoming the first Thai platform to join the project.
2023-09-21T10:46+0000
2023-09-21T10:46+0000
world
sputnik
russia
thailand
oleg dmitriyev
bangkok
russian journalists
journalists
students
media
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/15/1113553207_0:280:3078:2011_1920x0_80_0_0_eba25a75961849558d62fdc844cb2403.png
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group adviser Oleg Dmitriyev spoke with the students of Russian and Eurasian Studies, Faculty of Liberal Arts. He told the audience about the main trends of the Russian and global media markets, the biggest differences between international broadcasting and newsmaking for a national audience, and spoke in detail on the issue of fake news and its impact on the media today.“I really enjoyed the event. It helped us gain an insight into the work of the Russian media and learn skills that will help students and graduates in their future careers,” said Parit Aroonoast, Lecturer of the Russian Studies Program, Thammasat University.Thammasat University is a public university located in Bangkok, Thailand. The university has 19 faculties and 5 institutes that offer training in a broad area of humanities and engineering subjects. The university has over 50,000 students.SputnikPro is a project by the Sputnik international news agency and radio for journalists, students, press service employees and media managers designed to exchange expertise and develop professional ties with foreign colleagues. The project modules are hosted by Sputnik media managers and other renowned Russian experts. The sessions focus on various aspects of journalism, including production of multimedia content, working with social networks, building traffic to news websites, and much more. Since March 2018, more than 10,000 people from over 80 countries have taken part in SputnikPro workshops.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/russias-synergy-uni-creates-association-of-private-brics-educational-organizations-1112940895.html
russia
thailand
bangkok
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/15/1113553207_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33d8afa9cea78a961b3b6e2b00228020.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
thammasat, thammasat university, thai, thailand, sputnikpro, rossiya segodnya, oleg dmitriyev, international news agency, sputnikpro workshop, press service, journalists, correspondents, reporters, media, media workshop
thammasat, thammasat university, thai, thailand, sputnikpro, rossiya segodnya, oleg dmitriyev, international news agency, sputnikpro workshop, press service, journalists, correspondents, reporters, media, media workshop

Thai University Becomes SputnikPro Participant for First Time

10:46 GMT 21.09.2023
© Sputnik / Maria DevakhinaThammasat University Takes Part in SputnikPro Online Session, Becoming First Thai Platform to Join Project
Thammasat University Takes Part in SputnikPro Online Session, Becoming First Thai Platform to Join Project - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2023
© Sputnik / Maria Devakhina
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thammasat University has taken part in the SputnikPro online session, becoming the first Thai platform to join the project.
Rossiya Segodnya Media Group adviser Oleg Dmitriyev spoke with the students of Russian and Eurasian Studies, Faculty of Liberal Arts. He told the audience about the main trends of the Russian and global media markets, the biggest differences between international broadcasting and newsmaking for a national audience, and spoke in detail on the issue of fake news and its impact on the media today.
“It is always good to talk about the Russian realities with those people abroad who are not only interested in Russia, but also speak fluent Russian with a nearly perfect pronunciation,” Oleg Dmitriyev noted after the meeting.
“I really enjoyed the event. It helped us gain an insight into the work of the Russian media and learn skills that will help students and graduates in their future careers,” said Parit Aroonoast, Lecturer of the Russian Studies Program, Thammasat University.
Federal Educational Marathon New Horizons. Day One - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
Beyond Politics
Russia's Synergy Uni Creates Association of Private BRICS Educational Organizations
28 August, 10:32 GMT
Thammasat University is a public university located in Bangkok, Thailand. The university has 19 faculties and 5 institutes that offer training in a broad area of humanities and engineering subjects. The university has over 50,000 students.
SputnikPro is a project by the Sputnik international news agency and radio for journalists, students, press service employees and media managers designed to exchange expertise and develop professional ties with foreign colleagues. The project modules are hosted by Sputnik media managers and other renowned Russian experts. The sessions focus on various aspects of journalism, including production of multimedia content, working with social networks, building traffic to news websites, and much more. Since March 2018, more than 10,000 people from over 80 countries have taken part in SputnikPro workshops.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала