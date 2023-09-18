https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/russian-foreign-ministry-summons-french-ambassador-over-g20-incident-with-reporters-1113469587.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador Over G20 Incident With Reporters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned French ambassador Pierre Levy over France’s refusal to apologize for actions in relation to Russian reporters, who were refused entry to French President Emmanuel Macron’s press conference at the G20 summit.
"On September 18 … Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, to whom a strong protest was expressed in connection with the discriminatory and blatantly Russophobic actions of representatives of the French authorities against Sputnik correspondents and the editor-in-chief of the Russia-News publication at the G20 summit in New Delhi, who were rudely refused entry to French President Emmanuel Macron’s press conference," the ministry said in a statement. France’s refusal to apologize for the incident demonstrates firm intention "to adhere to the regime of segregation" in relation to the Russian media, the ministry added.
"On September 18 … Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, to whom a strong protest was expressed in connection with the discriminatory and blatantly Russophobic actions of representatives of the French authorities against Sputnik correspondents and the editor-in-chief of the Russia-News publication at the G20 summit in New Delhi
, who were rudely refused entry to French President Emmanuel Macron’s press conference," the ministry said in a statement.
France’s refusal to apologize for the incident demonstrates firm intention "to adhere to the regime of segregation" in relation to the Russian media, the ministry added.
"In this regard, the country’s authorities were addressed via the French ambassador with a demand to stop pressure and discriminatory actions against unwanted media, stop labeling Russian media and observe the same regime that French journalists enjoy in Russia," the ministry said.