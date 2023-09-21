https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/us-iran-prisoner-exchange-will-not-change-relations-between-tehran-washington---russia-1113556967.html
US-Iran Prisoner Exchange Will Not Change Relations Between Tehran, Washington - Russia
2023-09-21
Moscow believes that the exchange of prisoners between the United States and Iran will not radically change anything in the relations between Tehran and Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.
On Monday, the US and Iran exchanged five prisoners each under the deal brokered by Qatar and Oman. There is no direct connection between the US-Iran prisoner exchange and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) dialogue resumption, but this means mutual understanding is possible, the official added. Russia is ready, if Western colleagues demonstrate common sense, to resume work on the JCPOA in Vienna, the diplomat emphasized.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow believes that the exchange of prisoners between the United States and Iran will not radically change anything in the relations between Tehran and Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.
On Monday, the US and Iran exchanged five prisoners each
under the deal brokered by Qatar and Oman.
"I do not think that this particular agreement will radically change anything in terms of contradictions, a certain confrontation. On many platforms and in many stories, the US-Iran situation speaks for itself," Ryabkov stated.
There is no direct connection between the US-Iran prisoner exchange and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) dialogue resumption, but this means mutual understanding is possible, the official added.
"There is no direct connection, but [this is] a political signal, as a certain element of demonstrating that mutual understanding is possible," Ryabkov said.
Russia is ready, if Western colleagues demonstrate common sense, to resume work on the JCPOA in Vienna, the diplomat emphasized.