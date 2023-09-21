https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/us-iran-prisoner-exchange-will-not-change-relations-between-tehran-washington---russia-1113556967.html

US-Iran Prisoner Exchange Will Not Change Relations Between Tehran, Washington - Russia

Moscow believes that the exchange of prisoners between the United States and Iran will not radically change anything in the relations between Tehran and Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Monday, the US and Iran exchanged five prisoners each under the deal brokered by Qatar and Oman. There is no direct connection between the US-Iran prisoner exchange and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) dialogue resumption, but this means mutual understanding is possible, the official added. Russia is ready, if Western colleagues demonstrate common sense, to resume work on the JCPOA in Vienna, the diplomat emphasized.

