International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/canada-commits-482mln-in-military-assistance-to-ukraine-to-send-f-16-pilot-trainers-1113592099.html
Canada Commits $482Mln in Military Assistance to Ukraine, to Send F-16 Pilot Trainers
Canada Commits $482Mln in Military Assistance to Ukraine, to Send F-16 Pilot Trainers
Canada will be providing Ukraine with C$650 million ($482 million) in military assistance over the next three years and will be sending F-16 trainers for Ukrainian pilots, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
2023-09-22T18:12+0000
2023-09-22T18:12+0000
military
justin trudeau
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
canada
london
f-16
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1a/1112905808_0:121:3213:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_90379bbba0bc4196e8b5a1923db2cc5c.jpg
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Canada on Thursday for a two-day visit. While in Ottawa, the President is set to deliver an address to the Canadian House of Commons and to participate in the signature of bilateral agreement with the Canadian government. “Today, we were making a longer term, multi year commitment that provides predictable steady support to Ukraine. It will include $650 million over three years for 50 armored vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ontario,” Trudeau said during his address at the House of Commons Canada will also be sending F-16 instructors to train Ukrainian pilots, and to maintaining the donated fighter jets, Trudeau said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230826/ukraines-pilots-wont-be-competent-to-fly-f-16s-let-alone-boost-kievs-offensive-1112907390.html
ukraine
canada
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/1a/1112905808_242:0:2973:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_972039f7cad12fc455a1ea3b823da52f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada will be providing ukraine with c$650 million ($482 million) in military assistance over the next three years and will be sending f-16 trainers for ukrainian pilots, prime minister justin trudeau said on friday.
canada will be providing ukraine with c$650 million ($482 million) in military assistance over the next three years and will be sending f-16 trainers for ukrainian pilots, prime minister justin trudeau said on friday.

Canada Commits $482Mln in Military Assistance to Ukraine, to Send F-16 Pilot Trainers

18:12 GMT 22.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYSNetherlands' Air Force F-16 jetfighters take part in the NATO exercise on July 4, 2023.
Netherlands' Air Force F-16 jetfighters take part in the NATO exercise on July 4, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) – Canada will be providing Ukraine with C$650 million ($482 million) in military assistance over the next three years and will be sending F-16 trainers for Ukrainian pilots, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Canada on Thursday for a two-day visit. While in Ottawa, the President is set to deliver an address to the Canadian House of Commons and to participate in the signature of bilateral agreement with the Canadian government.
“Today, we were making a longer term, multi year commitment that provides predictable steady support to Ukraine. It will include $650 million over three years for 50 armored vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ontario,” Trudeau said during his address at the House of Commons
Canada will also be sending F-16 instructors to train Ukrainian pilots, and to maintaining the donated fighter jets, Trudeau said.
A pair of US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcons, - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2023
Analysis
Ukraine's Pilots 'Won't Be Competent to Fly F-16s,' Let Alone Boost Kiev's Offensive
26 August, 14:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала