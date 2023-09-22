https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/canada-commits-482mln-in-military-assistance-to-ukraine-to-send-f-16-pilot-trainers-1113592099.html
Canada Commits $482Mln in Military Assistance to Ukraine, to Send F-16 Pilot Trainers
Canada will be providing Ukraine with C$650 million ($482 million) in military assistance over the next three years and will be sending F-16 trainers for Ukrainian pilots, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Canada on Thursday for a two-day visit. While in Ottawa, the President is set to deliver an address to the Canadian House of Commons and to participate in the signature of bilateral agreement with the Canadian government. “Today, we were making a longer term, multi year commitment that provides predictable steady support to Ukraine. It will include $650 million over three years for 50 armored vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ontario,” Trudeau said during his address at the House of Commons Canada will also be sending F-16 instructors to train Ukrainian pilots, and to maintaining the donated fighter jets, Trudeau said.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) – Canada will be providing Ukraine with C$650 million ($482 million) in military assistance over the next three years and will be sending F-16 trainers for Ukrainian pilots, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Canada on Thursday for a two-day visit. While in Ottawa, the President is set to deliver an address to the Canadian House of Commons and to participate in the signature of bilateral agreement with the Canadian government.
“Today, we were making a longer term, multi year commitment that provides predictable steady support to Ukraine. It will include $650 million over three years for 50 armored vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles, that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ontario,” Trudeau said during his address at the House of Commons
Canada will also be sending F-16 instructors to train Ukrainian pilots, and to maintaining the donated fighter jets, Trudeau said.