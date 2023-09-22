https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/crimean-official-reports-unprecedented-cyberattack-on-peninsulas-internet-providers-1113585961.html
Crimean Official Reports Unprecedented Cyberattack on Peninsula's Internet Providers
An unprecedented cyberattack on the Crimean Peninsula's internet providers is taking place, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of Crimea, said on Friday, adding that there are outages.
"There is an unprecedented cyberattack on Crimean internet providers. We are detecting internet outages on the peninsula. All services are working to eliminate the threat," Kryuchkov wrote on Telegram.Earlier, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev stated that the Ukrainian forces shelled the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the city. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the building was damaged, and one serviceman went missing.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unprecedented cyberattack on the Crimean Peninsula's internet providers is taking place, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of Crimea, said on Friday, adding that there are outages.
"There is an unprecedented cyberattack on Crimean internet providers. We are detecting internet outages on the peninsula. All services are working to eliminate the threat," Kryuchkov wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev stated that the Ukrainian forces shelled the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet
in the city. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the building was damaged, and one serviceman went missing.