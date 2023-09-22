International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/crimean-official-reports-unprecedented-cyberattack-on-peninsulas-internet-providers-1113585961.html
Crimean Official Reports Unprecedented Cyberattack on Peninsula's Internet Providers
Crimean Official Reports Unprecedented Cyberattack on Peninsula's Internet Providers
An unprecedented cyberattack on the Crimean Peninsula's internet providers is taking place, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of Crimea, said on Friday, adding that there are outages.
2023-09-22T13:29+0000
2023-09-22T13:29+0000
russia
russia
crimea
ukrainian crisis
sevastopol
russian ministry of defense
cyberattack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107757/43/1077574352_0:184:2988:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_a6b0ed8411b4a667403737db5ea47172.jpg
"There is an unprecedented cyberattack on Crimean internet providers. We are detecting internet outages on the peninsula. All services are working to eliminate the threat," Kryuchkov wrote on Telegram.Earlier, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev stated that the Ukrainian forces shelled the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the city. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the building was damaged, and one serviceman went missing.
russia
crimea
sevastopol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107757/43/1077574352_130:0:2859:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c02e27c4d059e7e2edf87e4a45609a76.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cyberattack, cyber attack, attack on crimea, ukrainian attack, ukrainian shelling, ukrainian crisis
cyberattack, cyber attack, attack on crimea, ukrainian attack, ukrainian shelling, ukrainian crisis

Crimean Official Reports Unprecedented Cyberattack on Peninsula's Internet Providers

13:29 GMT 22.09.2023
© Sputnik / Sergei Malgavko / Go to the mediabankView of the Black Sea shore and the Miskhor village from Ai-Petri Mountain in Crimea
View of the Black Sea shore and the Miskhor village from Ai-Petri Mountain in Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
© Sputnik / Sergei Malgavko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unprecedented cyberattack on the Crimean Peninsula's internet providers is taking place, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of Crimea, said on Friday, adding that there are outages.
"There is an unprecedented cyberattack on Crimean internet providers. We are detecting internet outages on the peninsula. All services are working to eliminate the threat," Kryuchkov wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev stated that the Ukrainian forces shelled the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the city. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the building was damaged, and one serviceman went missing.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала