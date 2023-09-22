https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/first-visa-free-flights-of-tourist-groups-start-between-russia-iran-1113575551.html
Russia, Iran Launch First Visa-Free Flights For Tourists
Russia, Iran Launch First Visa-Free Flights For Tourists
The head of Russia's trade mission in Iran, Rustam Zhiganshin, said the first visa-free flights of tourist groups had started between Iran and Russia.
“The first visa-free flights of Iranian tourist groups between Russia and Iran have begun,” Zhiganshin said as quoted by the local news agency. Iran and Russia signed an agreement on visa-free tourist travel in March. According to the deal, a visa-free regime is established for groups of tourists up to 50 people entering Russia or Iran for up to 15 days.
Russia, Iran Launch First Visa-Free Flights For Tourists
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of Russia's trade mission in Iran, Rustam Zhiganshin, said the first visa-free flights of tourist groups had started between Iran and Russia.
“The first visa-free flights of Iranian tourist groups between Russia and Iran have begun,” Zhiganshin said as quoted by the local news agency.
Iran and Russia signed an agreement on visa-free tourist travel in March. According to the deal, a visa-free regime is established for groups of tourists up to 50 people entering Russia or Iran for up to 15 days.