Frustrated McCarthy Says GOP Hardliners Want to 'Burn the Whole Place Down' After Failed Vote

Intraparty fighting may lead to an unavoidable government shutdown, and House members are pointing at McCarthy's failure to lead them away from such calamity.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sent House members home on Thursday for a three-day weekend despite failing to find a resolution that would help the government avoid a shutdown at the end of the month.Five GOP hardliners demanded additional spending cuts, blocking the debate on a key military funding bill.After vowing to work through the weekend in order to find a solution to the crisis, those plans were canceled with members being told they would get “ample notice” if any votes are rescheduled. Failing to find a solution to the crisis, members are showing little faith in McCarthy's ability to avoid a government shutdown, which could begin in just 11 days.House Republicans have voiced their frustrations regarding intraparty fighting to the media."We are very dysfunctional right now," Rep. Tim Burchett, (R-TN) said, before fuming that GOP leaders "obviously can't count" votes. He then compared McCarthy to his predecessor, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) saying: "Speaker Pelosi, love her or hate her, she put something out there and they'd rally around it."“This is painful. It gives me a headache. This is a very difficult series of missteps by our conference,” US Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) said. “If you can’t do [the defense bill], what can you do?”US Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), a moderate Republican, seethed that the bickering within his party was a “clown show.” He added that Republicans will have to compromise if they want to get any work done in a government that is so heavily controlled by Democrats. "And just throwing a temper tantrum and stomping your feet, frankly not only is it wrong — it's pathetic," he added.McCarthy also slammed his conservative colleagues for wanting to “burn the place down."The vote on Thursday failed 212 to 216, with five Republicans - Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Dan Bishop of North Carolina, Matt Rosendale of Montana and Andy Biggs and Eli Crane, both of Arizona - voting no. Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole, Oklahoma, also participated in the vote.Crane and Green originally voted for the rule earlier this week, but changed their vote on Thursday, catching fellow Republicans off-guard. Absences also affected the Thursday voting outcome.Crane, a member of the House Freedom Caucus and a newcomer to Congress, said he is demanding lower spending levels and wants no more aid for Ukraine.With the House stuck in a sort of paralysis, the new plan is for Republicans to try and complete work on individual, long-term spending bills, as their short-term funding bill did not have enough GOP votes amid hardliner opposition, according to one American news source.

