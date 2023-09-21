https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/biden-announces-128-million-ukraine-security-package-including-hawk-air-defense-battery-1113570766.html
US President Joe Biden announced a new security package for Ukraine that will include the second Hawk air defense battery and monthly deliveries of additional weapons systems over the course of the winter.
Biden announced that the United States and its allies will continue to provide security systems to Ukraine to support the country's progress in reclaiming its territory.Biden said the newest round of military aid, valued at $128 million, would include the MIM-23 Hawk air defense system, a Vietnam War-era surface-to-air missile system that was replaced by the Patriot missile system in the early 2000s. It also includes AIM-9M Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, Avenger air defense systems, cluster munitions and more ammunition for Ukraine's HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.In a separate release issued by US Department of Defense, officials indicated the latest military package is worth some $325 million with the inclusion of an additional $197 million in arms and equipment under past drawdowns authorized by the Biden administration.The announcement came as Biden also indicated that the first of several US-supplied Abrams tanks were set to arrive in Ukraine next week. The United States has pledged to send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks.The announcement came after Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House for bilateral talks as Zelensky has repeatedly called on the US' military aid packages despite continued pushback from US lawmakers.
Biden announced that the United States and its allies will continue to provide security systems to Ukraine to support the country's progress in reclaiming its territory.
"Together with our allies and partners, we will continue to provide security systems to support Ukraine's progress in reclaiming its territory," Biden said on Friday.
Biden said the newest round of military aid, valued at $128 million, would include the MIM-23 Hawk air defense system, a Vietnam War-era surface-to-air missile system that was replaced by the Patriot missile system in the early 2000s.
It also includes AIM-9M Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, Avenger air defense systems, cluster munitions
and more ammunition for Ukraine's HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems.
"We're also focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities to protect the critical infrastructure that provides heat and light during the coldest and darkest days of the year," Biden said. "That includes providing the second Hawk air defense battery, with steady deliveries of additional Hawk and other systems each month through the winter and the new package of launchers and interceptors."
In a separate release issued by US Department of Defense, officials indicated the latest military package is worth some $325 million with the inclusion of an additional $197 million in arms and equipment under past drawdowns authorized by the Biden administration.
The announcement came as Biden also indicated that the first of several US-supplied Abrams tanks were set to arrive in Ukraine next week. The United States has pledged to send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks.
The announcement came after Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House for bilateral talks as Zelensky has repeatedly called on the US' military aid packages despite continued pushback
from US lawmakers.