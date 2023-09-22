https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/headquarters-of-russias-black-sea-fleet-in-sevastopol-comes-under-missile-strike--governor-1113579611.html
Ukraine's Attack on HQ of Russia's Black Sea Fleet: What's Known So Far?
Ukraine's Attack on HQ of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet: What’s Known So Far?
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol came under a missile strike, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Friday.
Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev has announced the end of the missile and aviation threat in Sevastopol, but asked citizens to refrain from traveling to the center of the city.He added that work continues to extinguish the fire at the Black Sea Fleet headquarters and that “there are enough workforce and resources.”This came after he said that a missile hit the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol, and thatr information about the victims is being clarified. The Russian air defense systems are reported to be in operation on the Сrimean Peninsula, as the movement of cars on the Crimean bridge was temporarily suspended. The center of the city was in smoke, and air-raid siren was heard shortly after the missile strilke, according to Sputnik correspondent.The developments come after the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that at about 10:30 local time the air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian guided missile and two aircraft-type drones off the west coast of Crimea. Two drones were also shot down on the night of September 22, according to the MoD.
10:27 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 11:35 GMT 22.09.2023)
Earlier on Friday, Mikhail Razvozhaev said that the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol came under a missile strike.
Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev has announced the end of the missile and aviation threat in Sevastopol, but asked citizens to refrain from traveling to the center of the city.
The roads are blocked there and “a number of special events are taking place”, according to him.
He added that work continues to extinguish the fire at the Black Sea Fleet headquarters and that “there are enough workforce and resources.”
“Please remain calm. The situation is under control of emergency services. According to preliminary information, the civilian infrastructure around the fleet headquarters has not been damaged. The people who were on the street at the time of the missile strike were also not injured,” Razvozhaev stressed.
This came after he said that a missile hit the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol, and thatr information about the victims is being clarified.
"The enemy launched a missile attack on the fleet headquarters. A fragment fell near the Lunacharsky Theater... All operational services went to the incident scene. Information about the victims is being clarified. Please remain calm. And do not post photos and videos," Razvozhaev said on Telegram. He warned of a possible new attack on the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters.
The Russian air defense systems are reported to be in operation on the Сrimean Peninsula, as the movement of cars on the Crimean bridge was temporarily suspended. The center of the city was in smoke, and air-raid siren was heard shortly after the missile strilke, according to Sputnik correspondent.
The developments come after the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that at about 10:30 local time the air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian guided missile and two aircraft-type drones off the west coast of Crimea. Two drones were also shot down on the night of September 22, according to the MoD.