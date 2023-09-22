Ukraine's Attack on HQ of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet: What’s Known So Far?

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/headquarters-of-russias-black-sea-fleet-in-sevastopol-comes-under-missile-strike--governor-1113579611.html

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol came under a missile strike, Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Friday.

Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev has announced the end of the missile and aviation threat in Sevastopol, but asked citizens to refrain from traveling to the center of the city.He added that work continues to extinguish the fire at the Black Sea Fleet headquarters and that “there are enough workforce and resources.”This came after he said that a missile hit the Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol, and thatr information about the victims is being clarified. The Russian air defense systems are reported to be in operation on the Сrimean Peninsula, as the movement of cars on the Crimean bridge was temporarily suspended. The center of the city was in smoke, and air-raid siren was heard shortly after the missile strilke, according to Sputnik correspondent.The developments come after the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that at about 10:30 local time the air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian guided missile and two aircraft-type drones off the west coast of Crimea. Two drones were also shot down on the night of September 22, according to the MoD.

