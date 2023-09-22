https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/menendez-temporarily-resigns-as-us-foreign-relations-panel-chair-amid-bribery-probe-1113594436.html

Menendez 'Temporarily' Resigns as US Foreign Relations Panel Chair Amid Bribery Probe

Menendez 'Temporarily' Resigns as US Foreign Relations Panel Chair Amid Bribery Probe

US Senator Bob Menendez is temporarily resigning as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee following an indictment for crimes including bribery and conspiracy to commit extortion.

2023-09-22T21:23+0000

2023-09-22T21:23+0000

2023-09-22T21:20+0000

americas

bob menendez

chuck schumer

ben cardin

new jersey

senate

democrats

resignation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092204967_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1b0e33a326fa74ba5da3a9e44949ffa9.jpg

"Bob Menendez has been a dedicated public servant and is always fighting hard for the people of New Jersey. He has a right to due process and a fair trial," Schumer said in a statement.Current Democratic Conference rules dictate that any lawmaker who serves as chair or ranking member of a congressional body must "immediately" step down from their post if charged with a felony. Additionally, the senior-most Democratic member of the affected panel would take up corresponding responsibilities, which in regards to the Menendez case would be Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD). Cardin previously indicated in May that he intended to retire at the end of his term in 2025.To date, at least two House Democrats have called on the New Jersey senator is fully resign from Congress, with Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) being one of the first to urge for the ouster.Menendez has struck back at the allegations, saying that "for years, forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave.""I am confident that this matter will be successfully resolved once all of the facts are presented and my fellow New Jerseyans will see this for what it is."Earlier Friday, the US Justice Department unsealed an indictment charging Menendez and his wife with bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right for allegedly exchanging his influence as a senator to enrich himself and co-defendants and benefit the Egyptian government.The Friday indictment specifically focused on a luxury vehicle, gold bars and an apartment that Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian, are alleged to have received as part of a "corrupt relationship" with New Jersey businessmen Wael Hana, Jose Uribe and Fed Daides.As part of the arrangement, Menendez is alleged to have passed on sensitive US information to "secretly" aid the Egyptian government, as well as ghost-write a letter for Egypt seeking to convince his fellow senators to release $300 million in aid to the nation, among other findings.The "corrupt relationship" is said to have gone on from at least 2018 to to about 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/us-sen-menendez-wife-indicted-for-bribery---doj-1113586555.html

americas

new jersey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us senator bob menendez, temporary resignation of bob menendez, bribery, conspiracy to commit extoration, senate majority leader chuck schumer, us senate foreign relations committee