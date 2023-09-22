https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/moscow-scoffs-at-european-commissions-silence-on-us-role-in-hiroshima-bombing-1113576062.html

Moscow Scoffs at European Commission's Silence on US' Role in Hiroshima Bombing

The US remains the world’s only country to use a nuclear weapon against a population center. About 140,000 people were killed when America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima in August 1945.

Contradicting herself, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen chooses to ignore the US's historical responsibility for the catastrophic Hiroshima atomic bombing in 1945, while criticizing Russia for engaging in "nuclear saber-rattling."She made eyebrow-raising remarks during her speech at the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards ceremony in New York on Thursday. She praised Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was among the award recipients.The European Commission president, in particular, recalled that 66-year-old Kishida comes from Hiroshima and that many of his relatives “lost their lives when the atomic bomb razed” this Japanese city “to the ground.”“It was a sobering start to the G7 and one that I will not forget, especially at a time when Russia threatens to use nuclear weapons once again. It is heinous, it is dangerous – and in the shadow of Hiroshima, it is unforgivable. No one is better poised than Japan to warn us of the extreme danger of this recklessness. As the only country that has suffered from atomic bombings, you have made the whole world listen,” she added.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, for her part, accused the European Commission president of making "no mention whatsoever of the US and its executioners who dropped the bombs on populated Japanese cities." The need for nuclear weapons in Russia was emphasized by President Vladimir Putin, who stated that their use is not necessary at the moment. However, he did acknowledge that in the event of a threat to the country's territorial integrity, independence, and existence, the possibility of utilizing nuclear weapons cannot be ruled out.Moreover, he added that “the very fact of this topic's discussion already means the possibility of lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.”The remarks followed Putin announcing in late February that Russia suspends its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). He stressed that the country was not withdrawing from the accord.He also made it clear that Russia will not be the first to conduct nuclear tests, but that if the US conducts such tests, Moscow will follow suit.

