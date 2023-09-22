https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/pentagon-ukraine-aid-operations-will-remain-despite-potential-us-government-shutdown-1113572847.html

Pentagon: Ukraine Aid Operations Will Remain Despite Potential US Government Shutdown

Pentagon: Ukraine Aid Operations Will Remain Despite Potential US Government Shutdown

The Pentagon's efforts to assist Ukraine will not be affected by a potential US government shut down should lawmakers not reach a deal on a spending budget by month's end.

2023-09-22T01:25+0000

2023-09-22T01:25+0000

2023-09-22T01:23+0000

world

us

ukraine

ukraine crisis

us military aid

pentagon

capitol hill

joe biden

russia

congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108283098_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_47520085ef1a97010fea1df6ff0fd37a.jpg

Congress must pass some form of government funding, such as a temporary funding measure, standard appropriations bills, a series of minibuses or an omnibus, before the end of the month to avoid a shutdown. Operation Atlantic Resolve is the name of the Pentagon's mission in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Biden is requesting from Congress approval for an additional $24 billion to support Ukraine in fiscal year 2024, but several US Republican lawmakers are hesitant to support it. Additional funding for Ukraine is not guaranteed to be included in a short-term spending bill if lawmakers fail to reach a deal on a full spending bill.Earlier Thursday, Biden announced a new $128 million security package for Ukraine that includes a variety of equipment, including a second Hawk air defense battery, AIM-9M Sidewinder missiles, Avenger air defense systems and cluster munitions, among other munitions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/biden-announces-128-million-ukraine-security-package-including-hawk-air-defense-battery-1113570766.html

ukraine

capitol hill

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

defense department spokesperson chris sherwood, us department of defense, us military aid packages, potential us government shutdown, spending budget deal