https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/uk-reports-over-50-confirmed-cases-of-new-coronavirus-variant---health-agency-1113595922.html

UK Reports Over 50 Confirmed Cases of New Coronavirus Variant - Health Agency

UK Reports Over 50 Confirmed Cases of New Coronavirus Variant - Health Agency

As many as 54 people were infected with the new coronavirus variant BA.2.86 in the United Kingdom as of September 18, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday.

2023-09-22T23:28+0000

2023-09-22T23:28+0000

2023-09-22T23:25+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

england

scotland

coronavirus

national health service (nhs)

world health organization (who)

variant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107835/51/1078355126_0:40:1281:760_1920x0_80_0_0_a0acfdaa11fc60d6b1f715d78add565c.jpg

"As of September 18, there were 54 confirmed cases in the UK, 48 in England and 6 in Scotland. No cases have been identified in Wales or Northern Ireland. There were no known deaths due to COVID-19 among these cases," the agency said in a statement. Out of 48 cases in England, 30 were identified as part of a probe into a care home outbreak in the East of England, the UKHSA said. A total of 10 cases in England resulted in hospitalization, while two were tested in an emergency department. The UK health agency said the variant, which has a large number of mutations, was first identified in August. A total of 137 cases have been sequenced in 15 countries as of September 18, including Australia, Canada, the UK and the United States. The BA.2.86 strain was put under monitoring by the World Health Organization and prompted the National Health Service in England to roll out its COVID-19 and flu vaccination campaign one month ahead of schedule.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/first-case-of-newly-discovered-coronavirus-variant-detected-in-uk---health-agency-1112719863.html

united kingdom (uk)

england

scotland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, new coronavirus variant in the uk, variant ba.2.86, uk health security agency