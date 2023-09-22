International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/us-intel-insiders-admit-ukraine-counteroffensive-is-lost--seymour-hersh--1113579742.html
US Intel Insiders Admit Ukraine Counteroffensive is Lost — Seymour Hersh
US Intel Insiders Admit Ukraine Counteroffensive is Lost — Seymour Hersh
While the Biden administration continues to throw good money after bad and pour arms into Ukraine, analysts in Washington's security agencies are increasingly sceptical that it will achieve any kind of victory.
2023-09-22T16:23+0000
2023-09-22T16:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
seymour hersh
russia
joe biden
vladimir putin
nato
cia
white house
kiev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113103066_0:147:3119:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_15f21d7bf4f04f907cad70617c9df57d.jpg
A US intelligence official has told veteran journalist Seymour Hersh that the proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine is a lost cause.The award-winning investigative reporter wrote on his blog that "significant elements in the American intelligence community" assess that the "demoralized Ukraine Army has given up on the possibility of overcoming the heavily mined three-tier Russian defense lines.""There is no discussion in his headquarters or in the Biden White House of a ceasefire and no interest in talks that could lead to an end to the slaughter," Hersh wrote.Kiev and Washington claim Ukraine's NATO-armed and trained forces are making steady progress. But almost four months after the launch of the offensive on June 4, they have advanced only a few kilometers on two narrow axes, capturing a handful of abandoned and ruined villages — at the cost of more than 71,000 casualties and hundreds of tanks and artillery guns.He revealed that "major elements" of Kiev's forces had "virtually canceled the offensive" — an assessment borne out by a recent fall in Russian Ministry of Defense reports of casualties inflicted on Ukrainian assault groups on the main southern fronts around Rabotino in Zaporozhye and south of Vremevka in Donetsk.The intelligence agent said US President Joe Biden had been foolish to arm Ukraine and lay the ground for the conflict, knowing that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be forced to respond militarily.“The war is over. Russia has won. There is no Ukrainian offensive anymore, but the White House and the American media have to keep the lie going," the official told Hersh. “The truth is if the Ukrainian Army is ordered to continue the offensive, the army would mutiny. The soldiers aren’t willing to die anymore, but this doesn’t fit the B.S. that is being authored by the Biden White House.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/can-ukraine-use-corruption-charges-to-blackmail-biden-into-sending-more-arms-1113566345.html
ukraine
russia
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/04/1113103066_195:0:2924:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_04824d9dc8bdefdb3636f50f02f2ff45.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation in ukraine, seymour hersh, us intelligence sources say russia has won
russian special military operation in ukraine, seymour hersh, us intelligence sources say russia has won

US Intel Insiders Admit Ukraine Counteroffensive is Lost — Seymour Hersh

16:23 GMT 22.09.2023
© Sputnik / Сергей Аверин / Go to the mediabankA destroyed tank of Ukraine's Armed Forces in April, 2023.
A destroyed tank of Ukraine's Armed Forces in April, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
© Sputnik / Сергей Аверин
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
While the Biden administration continues to throw good money after bad and pour arms into Ukraine, analysts in Washington's security agencies are increasingly skeptical that it will achieve any kind of victory.
A US intelligence official has told veteran journalist Seymour Hersh that the proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine is a lost cause.
The award-winning investigative reporter wrote on his blog that "significant elements in the American intelligence community" assess that the "demoralized Ukraine Army has given up on the possibility of overcoming the heavily mined three-tier Russian defense lines."

One anonymous official said the fighting only continues "because Zelensky insists that it must."

"There is no discussion in his headquarters or in the Biden White House of a ceasefire and no interest in talks that could lead to an end to the slaughter," Hersh wrote.
Kiev and Washington claim Ukraine's NATO-armed and trained forces are making steady progress. But almost four months after the launch of the offensive on June 4, they have advanced only a few kilometers on two narrow axes, capturing a handful of abandoned and ruined villages — at the cost of more than 71,000 casualties and hundreds of tanks and artillery guns.
"It’s all lies," the source said. “There were some early Ukrainian penetrations in the opening days of the June offensive, and the Russians retreated to sucker them in. And they all got killed.”
He revealed that "major elements" of Kiev's forces had "virtually canceled the offensive" — an assessment borne out by a recent fall in Russian Ministry of Defense reports of casualties inflicted on Ukrainian assault groups on the main southern fronts around Rabotino in Zaporozhye and south of Vremevka in Donetsk.
US President Joe Biden and Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2023
Analysis
Can Ukraine Use Corruption Charges to Blackmail Biden Into Sending More Arms?
Yesterday, 19:08 GMT
The intelligence agent said US President Joe Biden had been foolish to arm Ukraine and lay the ground for the conflict, knowing that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be forced to respond militarily.
“The war is over. Russia has won. There is no Ukrainian offensive anymore, but the White House and the American media have to keep the lie going," the official told Hersh. “The truth is if the Ukrainian Army is ordered to continue the offensive, the army would mutiny. The soldiers aren’t willing to die anymore, but this doesn’t fit the B.S. that is being authored by the Biden White House.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала