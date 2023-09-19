https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/ukraine-loses-400-troops-in-donetsk-zaporozhye-directions-1113492429.html
Ukraine Loses 400 Troops in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions
Ukraine has lost up to 400 soldiers in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The Russian forces repelled two attacks in the Donetsk direction near the settlements of Mayorsk and Kamyanka. In the Zaporozhye direction Ukraine lost some 175 servicemen. Moreover, the Russian forces repelled one attack by Ukrainian troops in the South Donetsk direction, where Kiev lost over 115 military, and fended off three attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 400 soldiers in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Tuesday.