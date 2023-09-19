International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses 400 Troops in Donetsk, Zaporozhye Directions
Ukraine has lost up to 400 soldiers in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The Russian forces repelled two attacks in the Donetsk direction near the settlements of Mayorsk and Kamyanka. In the Zaporozhye direction Ukraine lost some 175 servicemen. Moreover, the Russian forces repelled one attack by Ukrainian troops in the South Donetsk direction, where Kiev lost over 115 military, and fended off three attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry added.
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, krasny liman, donetsk, zaporozhye, southern donetsk, zaporizhzhia, polish howitzer, polish weapons
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, krasny liman, donetsk, zaporozhye, southern donetsk, zaporizhzhia, polish howitzer, polish weapons

© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky / Go to the mediabankA Ukrainian Burnt Tank Near Donetsk
A Ukrainian Burnt Tank Near Donetsk - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 400 soldiers in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Tuesday.
The Russian forces repelled two attacks in the Donetsk direction near the settlements of Mayorsk and Kamyanka.
"Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 255 military personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles and three cars. In addition, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two US-made M777 artillery systems, as well as a self-propelled howitzer Gvozdika were destroyed," the ministry said.
In the Zaporozhye direction Ukraine lost some 175 servicemen.

"During the day, more than 175 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles and two cars were destroyed in this direction. During the counter-battery struggle, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a US-made M777 artillery system, an Acacia self-propelled howitzer, two D-30 howitzers, as well as Msta-B and D-20 howitzers were hit," the ministry reported.

Moreover, the Russian forces repelled one attack by Ukrainian troops in the South Donetsk direction, where Kiev lost over 115 military, and fended off three attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry added.
