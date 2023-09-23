https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/get-rescue-rolling-audio-of-911-call-from-f-35-crash-highlights-flabbergasted-dispatcher-1113596917.html

'Get Rescue Rolling': Audio of 911 Call From F-35 Crash Captures Stunned Dispatcher

'Get Rescue Rolling': Audio of 911 Call From F-35 Crash Captures Stunned Dispatcher

The 911 phone call between a resident whose backyard the pilot landed in and a dispatcher was released on Thursday.

2023-09-23T02:06+0000

2023-09-23T02:06+0000

2023-09-23T02:12+0000

americas

charleston

south carolina

the marine corps

pentagon

marines

f-35

f-35 crash

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092646111_0:225:3077:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_59cb95ef8fe56523780d215c00845b02.jpg

Newly released audio from the 911 phone call made by the resident whose backyard recently served as the landing site for the pilot of a crashed F-35 jet reveals just how bizarre the situation was for all parties involved.In the Thursday-released recording, the resident can be heard calmly trying to explain the situation to a 911 dispatcher, who seems to have trouble wrapping her head around the series of unfortunate events.“I’m sorry, what happened?” the dispatcher can be heard responding.After the caller explains the situation again, the dispatcher, clearly still confused, can be heard asking for the caller’s phone number before saying that help is on the way and then asking him to hold.Later, the pilot can be heard trying to explain the situation once again to the dispatcher.Later, he can be heard asking for an ambulance, explaining he was in good shape but that he had some back pain.The pilot was described by the Marine Corps as having decades of experience behind the cockpit.In a different set of audio released earlier this week, an unnamed Marine Corp official and air traffic control could be heard trying to contact the then pilot-less plane, showing just how chaotic the situation was.The Marines said in a statement that the plane likely continued flying because of an on-board system designed to protect pilots who become incapacitated during flight.The statement also noted the plane is designed to erase any secure communications if a pilot ejects, which combined with the plane’s stealth capabilities, made it more difficult to track the plane. While the plane does continue to broadcast on open channels in the event of a pilot ejection, the statement noted air traffic control may have not received those broadcasts because of the weather conditions at the time.A full investigation of the incident has been opened, but it could be months before it is completed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/almost-half-of-us-fleet-of-f-35s-not-capable-of-flying-at-any-time---watchdog-1113572686.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/lost-it-in-the-weather-audio-leaked-from-zombie-f-35-crash-1113543970.html

americas

charleston

south carolina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

f-35 crash, missing fighter jet, south carolina plane crash