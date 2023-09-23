https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/governor-of-russias-sevastopol-declares-missile-threat-in-city-1113602005.html
Governor of Russia's Sevastopol Declares Missile Threat in City
Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Saturday, following an earlier incident, that a missile threat has been declared in the city.
Earlier in day, Razvozhayev said that Russian air defenses had shot down a missile over the city, and its debris had fallen near Sukharnaya Balka. "Attention everyone! Missile threat," Razvozhayev said on Telegram. On Friday, Ukraine launched a missile strike on Sevastopol, Crimea, hitting the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Air raid sirens sounded around the city while local authorities urged residents to stay calm and trust solely the official sources of information.
SEVASTOPOL (Sputnik) - Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Saturday, following an earlier incident, that a missile threat has been declared in the city.
Earlier in day, Razvozhayev said that Russian air defenses had shot down a missile over the city, and its debris had fallen near Sukharnaya Balka.
"Attention everyone! Missile threat," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.
On Friday, Ukraine launched a missile strike on Sevastopol, Crimea, hitting the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Air raid sirens sounded around the city while local authorities urged residents to stay calm and trust solely the official sources of information.