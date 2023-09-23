https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/governor-of-russias-sevastopol-declares-missile-threat-in-city-1113602005.html

Governor of Russia's Sevastopol Declares Missile Threat in City

Governor of Russia's Sevastopol Declares Missile Threat in City

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Saturday, following an earlier incident, that a missile threat has been declared in the city.

2023-09-23T07:07+0000

2023-09-23T07:07+0000

2023-09-23T07:07+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

sevastopol

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105294986_0:204:2915:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_d8db04d80f57bae0ce1e5926a6da07e8.jpg

Earlier in day, Razvozhayev said that Russian air defenses had shot down a missile over the city, and its debris had fallen near Sukharnaya Balka. "Attention everyone! Missile threat," Razvozhayev said on Telegram. On Friday, Ukraine launched a missile strike on Sevastopol, Crimea, hitting the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Air raid sirens sounded around the city while local authorities urged residents to stay calm and trust solely the official sources of information.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/headquarters-of-russias-black-sea-fleet-in-sevastopol-comes-under-missile-strike--governor-1113579611.html

sevastopol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainan terror attacks on crimea, ukrainian terror