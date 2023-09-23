International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/governor-of-russias-sevastopol-declares-missile-threat-in-city-1113602005.html
Governor of Russia's Sevastopol Declares Missile Threat in City
Governor of Russia's Sevastopol Declares Missile Threat in City
Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Saturday, following an earlier incident, that a missile threat has been declared in the city.
2023-09-23T07:07+0000
2023-09-23T07:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
sevastopol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105294986_0:204:2915:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_d8db04d80f57bae0ce1e5926a6da07e8.jpg
Earlier in day, Razvozhayev said that Russian air defenses had shot down a missile over the city, and its debris had fallen near Sukharnaya Balka. "Attention everyone! Missile threat," Razvozhayev said on Telegram. On Friday, Ukraine launched a missile strike on Sevastopol, Crimea, hitting the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Air raid sirens sounded around the city while local authorities urged residents to stay calm and trust solely the official sources of information.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/headquarters-of-russias-black-sea-fleet-in-sevastopol-comes-under-missile-strike--governor-1113579611.html
sevastopol
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0a/1105294986_92:0:2823:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7758cfda57d51b240693311034de393.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainan terror attacks on crimea, ukrainian terror
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainan terror attacks on crimea, ukrainian terror

Governor of Russia's Sevastopol Declares Missile Threat in City

07:07 GMT 23.09.2023
© Sputnik / Василий БатановBalaklava bay on the Gerakleysky peninsula on the southwestern coast of Crimea, in the Balaklavsky district of Sevastopol.
Balaklava bay on the Gerakleysky peninsula on the southwestern coast of Crimea, in the Balaklavsky district of Sevastopol. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2023
© Sputnik / Василий Батанов
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SEVASTOPOL (Sputnik) - Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Saturday, following an earlier incident, that a missile threat has been declared in the city.
Earlier in day, Razvozhayev said that Russian air defenses had shot down a missile over the city, and its debris had fallen near Sukharnaya Balka.
"Attention everyone! Missile threat," Razvozhayev said on Telegram.
On Friday, Ukraine launched a missile strike on Sevastopol, Crimea, hitting the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Air raid sirens sounded around the city while local authorities urged residents to stay calm and trust solely the official sources of information.
The Project 1164 Slava-class guided missile cruiser Moskva, formerly the Slava, flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Strikes Russia's Black Sea Fleet HQ: What’s Known So Far?
Yesterday, 10:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала