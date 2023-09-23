https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/house-to-vote-on-four-spending-bills-as-time-ticks-for-us-government-shutdown-1113602300.html

House to Vote on Four Spending Bills as Time Ticks for US Government Shutdown

House to Vote on Four Spending Bills as Time Ticks for US Government Shutdown

US lawmakers have until September 30 to pass legislation to fund the programs covered by the appropriations process or the government will shut down.

2023-09-23T08:31+0000

2023-09-23T08:31+0000

2023-09-23T08:31+0000

americas

us

janet yellen

kevin mccarthy

government shutdown

bills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113602143_0:0:3203:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_89959885fe911dc129212d0a0d9ad0b1.jpg

House Republicans are working on a new strategy in a 'long-shot' attempt to prevent a potential government shutdown as September comes to a close, a British news agency reported.The strategy involves the development of four separate bills to fund the military, homeland security, agriculture programs, and the State Department and other foreign operations. These bills are critical to supporting these sectors in the upcoming U.S. fiscal year, which begins October 1.Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Speaker, expressed his intention to hold a vote on these bills on Tuesday. His goal is to secure an opportunity to move forward with a stop-gap funding bill to ensure the smooth operation of the government.This came after McCarthy postponed a vote on the stopgap spending bill, which would fund the government for 30 days and then go to the Senate floor.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, for her part, claimed that “There’s absolutely no reason why we [the US] should have a government shutdown.”If Congress does not allocate funds for the upcoming fiscal year starting on October 1, it will result in a government shutdown. This would lead to major disruptions in government services and leave hundreds of thousands of federal workers without pay.Workers, who are deemed "essential", would remain on the job, but without pay. Should a shutdown occur, the two million servicemen in the United States would continue their duties, whereas approximately half of the Defense Department's 800,000 civilian employees would face the prospect of being furloughed.During the 2018-2019 shutdown, the White House furloughed 1,100 of the 1,800 employees in the Executive Office of the President of the United States. While some offices, like the National Security Council, continued business as usual during that period, others, such as the Office of Management and Budget, were downsized.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us government shutdown, house republicans, posisbility of 2023 us government shutdown,