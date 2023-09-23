International
Hungary Sees No Obstacles for Use of Russian Nuclear Fuel
Hungary Sees No Obstacles for Use of Russian Nuclear Fuel
Hungary sees no obstacles for the continued use of Russian nuclear fuel at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar said.
“In this very sensitive issue, the primary point that we pay attention to in nuclear power industry is safety, as well as constant reliable supplies. From these two points of view, we now do not see any obstacles for the continued use of Russian fuel,” Magyar told a news conference held at the construction site for Paks' new units. In early September, Hungarian media reports said Orban, speaking at a closed event, allegedly announced Hungary’s plans to replace Russian nuclear fuel with French fuel in order to reduce energy dependence on Russia. A few days later, Hungarian Energy Minister Csaba Lantos and Bernard Fontana, CEO of the French company Framatome, signed a memorandum on deepening international cooperation, which had been agreed upon back in 2021. The Hungarian Prime Minister's Office said the only possible nuclear fuel for Paks is Russian: France's Framatome does not have fuel suitable for nuclear power plants built using Russian technology.
Hungary Sees No Obstacles for Use of Russian Nuclear Fuel

11:04 GMT 23.09.2023
A general view of the reactor block No.2 in the nuclear power station of Paks at about 120kms south from Hungarian capital Budapest on Thursday 29 May 2003
PAKS (HUNGARY) (Sputnik) - Hungary sees no obstacles for the continued use of Russian nuclear fuel at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar said.
“In this very sensitive issue, the primary point that we pay attention to in nuclear power industry is safety, as well as constant reliable supplies. From these two points of view, we now do not see any obstacles for the continued use of Russian fuel,” Magyar told a news conference held at the construction site for Paks' new units.
In early September, Hungarian media reports said Orban, speaking at a closed event, allegedly announced Hungary’s plans to replace Russian nuclear fuel with French fuel in order to reduce energy dependence on Russia.
A few days later, Hungarian Energy Minister Csaba Lantos and Bernard Fontana, CEO of the French company Framatome, signed a memorandum on deepening international cooperation, which had been agreed upon back in 2021. The Hungarian Prime Minister's Office said the only possible nuclear fuel for Paks is Russian: France's Framatome does not have fuel suitable for nuclear power plants built using Russian technology.
