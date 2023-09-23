https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/inflation-still-too-high-for-average-american-to-bear--federal-reserve-officials-1113596705.html

Inflation Still Too High for Average American to Bear – Federal Reserve Officials

Federal Reserve officials reinforced Chairman Jerome Powell’s earlier verdict that inflation was still too much for the average American to bear, and that interest rate hikes were probably needed well into 2024.

"Inflation is still too high, and I expect it will likely be appropriate for the (Federal Open Market) Committee to raise rates further and hold them at a restrictive level for some time to return inflation to our 2% goal in a timely way," Fed Governor Michelle Bowman told a banking event in the state of Colorado on Friday. The Fed left US interest rates unchanged at a peak of 5.5% at the conclusion of its September policy meeting on Wednesday. "The fact that we decided to maintain the policy rate at this meeting doesn't mean we have decided that we have or have not at this time reached that stance of monetary policy that we are seeking," Fed Chair Powell had told reporters. "We are prepared to raise rates further, if appropriate." Adding to the debate on rates, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said a further tightening of monetary policy "is certainly not off the table," though she also counseled "patience." "It is too soon to be confident that inflation is on a sustainable trajectory back to the 2% target," Collins said, adding that job growth was still "above trend" and elevated inflation in aspects of the service sector remained a concern.

