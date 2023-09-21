https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/private-equity-thrown-under-bus-by-feds-higher-for-longer-us-fiscal-policy-1113568668.html

Private Equity 'Thrown Under Bus' by Fed's 'Higher for Longer' US Fiscal Policy

Private Equity 'Thrown Under Bus' by Fed's 'Higher for Longer' US Fiscal Policy

The US central bank is engaged in an effort to reorganize US capital using fiscal policy, directing it away from the financial class and spend-happy bureaucrats and toward Main Street, in line with international expectations.

At its first meeting in two months on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) declined to raise interest rates, despite an increase in the inflation rate. Chairman Jerome Powell said there were many influencing economic factors in their decision, adding that another small rate hike was likely before the end of the year, and that it would likely remain substantially high for at least another year afterward.“Powell did exactly what I expected him to do. He didn’t raise rates and he cut a very hawkish jib at the podium,” financial and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo told Sputnik on Thursday.Luongo said that OPEC “did Powell’s job for him” by causing an uptick in inflation, helping justify his “higher for longer” position of keeping interest rates at record-high levels. He noted that “only a select group of commentators and myself” believed Powell would keep his word, noting that thanks to the FOMC’s updated “dot plot,” bond traders have been “shocked out of their complacency” and denial.“Because of the moves in oil, [ECB President] Christine Lagarde’s panicked rate hike from last week, and Thursday’s employment data, Powell knew he could spend the entire press conference sticking to his mantra about serving the Fed’s dual mandate of ‘full employment and stable prices,’” Luongo said, noting that “in Fedspeak, ‘stable prices’ equals a 2% inflation target.”“Powell knows he can’t really affect oil prices with demand-side tools - he said as much directly in the press conference. So because of this, and the fact that the US economy is in better shape than even he expected at this point, he remains open to further rate hikes to curb credit demand and force a reorganization of capital internally from the financial class back to the industrial class,” Luongo explained.“In effect, he kept telling the ‘2 and 20 carried interest’ guys in private equity that there are no dollars for them,” Luongo said, referring to a common mantra among hedge fund managers about desired investment fee structures.Luongo said Powell’s “main obstacle” is deficit spending by the federal government “running up the bill as far as they can,” which he said was being driven by US President Joe Biden and other “vandals in DC” pursuing their own interests or the interests of multinational corporations.Gaetz is part of a small-but-vocal dissident GOP faction that has used the GOP’s narrow majority in the House since January to assert itself as the “kingmaker” among the House Republican Caucus, compelling House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to satisfy them lest he lose his leadership of the chamber.“He is also forcing Congress to face the music on their egregious spending. The dirtiest secret in Washington is that we could cut the budget between 25% and 40%, reducing the waste, fraud and, frankly, welfare for useless bureaucrats and no one would see a drop in functionality of efficiency. Everyone knows it. Powell can’t say any of this but that’s exactly what he’s targeting.”

