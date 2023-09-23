https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/lavrov-addresses-78th-un-general-assembly-1113602801.html

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Addresses 78th UN General Assembly

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Addresses 78th UN General Assembly

UN General Assembly is one of main bodies of United Nations that includes almost 200 sovereign states with equal representation despite military power or GDP. UN is a largest ever intergovernmental organization on the world.

2023-09-23T16:03+0000

2023-09-23T16:03+0000

2023-09-23T16:06+0000

world

russia

sergey lavrov

the united nations (un)

united nations general assembly

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112851106_0:121:3213:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_32bf5e5f673db0bc6691e62a9870284b.jpg

Tune in to Sputnik's live broadcast from New York to watch Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov address the UN General Assembly on Saturday, September 23.Earlier this week, Russia's top diplomat arrived in New York to take part in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, an event spanning from September 19 to 26.Lavrov's agenda includes numerous bilateral and multilateral meetings with his counterparts and key Russian allies. He recently participated in the UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian crisis, condemning Western Russophobia and providing an explanation about the role of Anglo-Saxon countries in the current crisis. He also met with UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres and discussed Ukrainian aggression against Donbass residents.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov Addresses 78th UN General Assembly Lavrov Addresses 78th UN General Assembly 2023-09-23T16:03+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, sergey lavrov, united nations, unga, un general assembly