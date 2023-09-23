Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Addresses 78th UN General Assembly

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/lavrov-addresses-78th-un-general-assembly-1113602801.html
UN General Assembly is one of main bodies of United Nations that includes almost 200 sovereign states with equal representation despite military power or GDP. UN is a largest ever intergovernmental organization on the world.
Tune in to Sputnik's live broadcast from New York to watch Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov address the UN General Assembly on Saturday, September 23.Earlier this week, Russia's top diplomat arrived in New York to take part in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, an event spanning from September 19 to 26.Lavrov's agenda includes numerous bilateral and multilateral meetings with his counterparts and key Russian allies. He recently participated in the UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian crisis, condemning Western Russophobia and providing an explanation about the role of Anglo-Saxon countries in the current crisis. He also met with UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres and discussed Ukrainian aggression against Donbass residents.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
16:03 GMT 23.09.2023 (Updated: 16:06 GMT 23.09.2023)
The UN General Assembly is one of the principal institutions within the United Nations, comprising nearly 200 sovereign states that are granted equal representation, irrespective of their military prowess or GDP.
Tune in to Sputnik's live broadcast from New York to watch Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov address the UN General Assembly on Saturday, September 23.
Earlier this week, Russia's top diplomat arrived in New York to take part in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, an event spanning from September 19 to 26.
Lavrov's agenda includes numerous bilateral and multilateral meetings with his counterparts and key Russian allies. He recently participated in the UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian crisis, condemning Western Russophobia and providing an explanation about the role of Anglo-Saxon countries in the current crisis. He also met with UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres and discussed Ukrainian aggression against Donbass residents.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!