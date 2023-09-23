https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/lavrov-calls-unprecedented-us-nato-drills-involving-use-of-nuclear-weapons-on-russia-1113612500.html

Lavrov at UNGA: US and NATO Drills Involving Nuclear Weapon Scenarios on Russia 'Unprecedented'

The joint drills between the United States and its European NATO allies that involve the use of nuclear weapons on the territory of Russia, among other things, has been "unprecedented" since the end of the Cold War, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

The United States and European powers have a habit of not fulfilling their obligations, with the West essentially being an “empire of lies,” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his address at the UN General Assembly."A series of recent joint exercises between the United States and European NATO allies, including scenarios involving the use of nuclear weapons on the territory of Russia has been unprecedented since the end of the Cold War," Lavrov said during his address at the UN General Assembly.“The declared goal is to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia, and this obsession has completely blinded the eyes of irresponsible politicians who feel a sense of their own impunity, while at the same time losing an elementary sense of self-preservation,” Lavrov added.The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that in 2021, Russian proposals for mutual security guarantees in Europe without changing the non-bloc status of Ukraine were “arrogantly rejected.” “The West continued to systematically militarize the Russophobic Kiev regime, which was brought to power as a result of a bloody coup and was used to prepare for the outbreak of a hybrid war against our country,” the minister noted.As Lavrov emphasized, Western leaders have never been embarrassed that NATO’s approach to the borders of the Russian Federation grossly violates the OSCE commitments taken at the highest level not to strengthen their own security at the expense of others, and also not to allow military-political dominance in Europe by any country or group countries or organizations. “The Soviet and then Russian leadership were given specific political assurances regarding the non-expansion of the NATO military bloc to the east. The corresponding records of the negotiations are in our and Western archives. They are freely available. But these assurances of Western leaders turned out to be a deception; they had no intention of fulfilling them,” the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted.On Situation on BalkansThe sad story of the non-fulfillment of the Minsk agreements on the Donbas republics is repeating itself with Serbia and Kosovo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."The whole world sees how the sad history of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine, which envisioned a special status for the Donbas republics and which Kiev openly sabotaged with Western support, is repeating itself in the Balkans. And now the European Union does not want to force its Kosovo proteges to implement the 2013 agreements between Belgrade and Pristina on the creation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities of Kosovo, which has special rights to its language and traditions," he stated."NATO providing arms and assistance to the Albanians of Kosovo in building an army of their own is a gross violation the fundamental resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council," Lavrov remarked.On Situation on Korean PeninsulaRussia is concerned by the fact that the US and its allies are escalating the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday."The escalation of military hysteria by Washington and its Asian allies on the Korean Peninsula, where US strategic capabilities are accumulating, is alarming. Russian-Chinese initiatives to prioritize humanitarian and political tasks are rejected," Lavrov said during his address at the UN General Assembly.Influence of Global South GrowingThe United States and its allies should recognize the real economic and financial weight of the Global South countries, Russia's top diplomat said."Overall, there is an urgent need to reform the existing global governance architecture as soon as possible. It has long failed to meet the requirements of the era. The United States and its allies should abandon artificial restraints on the redistribution of voting quotas in the IMF [International Monetary Fund] and the World Bank, recognizing the real economic and financial weight of the countries of the Global South. The work of the WTO [World Trade Organization's] Dispute Settlement Body should also be immediately unblocked," Lavrov said during his address at the UN General Assembly.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

