https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/lavrov-delivers-lugansk-girl-plea-to-stop-ukraine-from-killing-children-to-un-chief-1113599093.html

Lavrov Delivers Lugansk Girl Plea to Stop Ukraine From Killing Children to UN Chief

Lavrov Delivers Lugansk Girl Plea to Stop Ukraine From Killing Children to UN Chief

The footage was recorded by Sputnik and presented by Russian top diplomat to United Nations in organisation’s headquarters in New York.

2023-09-23T05:09+0000

2023-09-23T05:09+0000

2023-09-23T05:56+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

sergey lavrov

the united nations (un)

antonio guterres

un security council (unsc)

war crimes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113599742_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f628241e97200f662dbc11ee22b32895.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov introduced UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with video, where ordinary Lugansk girl Faina Savenkova pleads to stop the Kiev regime from shelling peaceful cities and murdering children. Though she is only a teenage girl, she understands that the best way to stop Ukrainian aggression is to seize supplying “terrible weapons” to neo-Nazi regime which uses them to “destroy peaceful cities” and murder innocent people, including children. Faina’s school survived the WWII – yet almost seven decades later it was completely destroyed by neo-Nazis who brutally shelled the city. Faina’s peers died and she realizes that it is the Kiev regime that should be blamed for this. She asks the UN Security Council to stop Ukraine and prevent the looming World War III.Faina Savenkova addresses United Nations not for the first time – in 2021 she recorded a video, stressing that the children of Donbass are in desperate need of peaceful life and asking the international community to resolve the situation. This move ignited a harsh backlash from Ukraine – the teenage girl was added to the notorious neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) – which is virtually a hit-list of civil rights activists and politicians considered to be enemies of the Kiev regime.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/teenage-girl-pleads-un-to-stop-ukraine-from-killing-innocent-children-with-western-weapons-1113591308.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukrainian war crimes, shelling of donbass, neo-nazi ukraine