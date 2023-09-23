International
Lavrov Delivers Lugansk Girl Plea to Stop Ukraine From Killing Children to UN Chief
Lavrov Delivers Lugansk Girl Plea to Stop Ukraine From Killing Children to UN Chief
The footage was recorded by Sputnik and presented by Russian top diplomat to United Nations in organisation’s headquarters in New York.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov introduced UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with video, where ordinary Lugansk girl Faina Savenkova pleads to stop the Kiev regime from shelling peaceful cities and murdering children. Though she is only a teenage girl, she understands that the best way to stop Ukrainian aggression is to seize supplying “terrible weapons” to neo-Nazi regime which uses them to “destroy peaceful cities” and murder innocent people, including children. Faina’s school survived the WWII – yet almost seven decades later it was completely destroyed by neo-Nazis who brutally shelled the city. Faina’s peers died and she realizes that it is the Kiev regime that should be blamed for this. She asks the UN Security Council to stop Ukraine and prevent the looming World War III.Faina Savenkova addresses United Nations not for the first time – in 2021 she recorded a video, stressing that the children of Donbass are in desperate need of peaceful life and asking the international community to resolve the situation. This move ignited a harsh backlash from Ukraine – the teenage girl was added to the notorious neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) – which is virtually a hit-list of civil rights activists and politicians considered to be enemies of the Kiev regime.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/teenage-girl-pleads-un-to-stop-ukraine-from-killing-innocent-children-with-western-weapons-1113591308.html
05:09 GMT 23.09.2023 (Updated: 05:56 GMT 23.09.2023)
The footage was recorded by Sputnik and presented by Russian top diplomat at the United Nations' headquarters in New York.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov introduced UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with video, where ordinary Lugansk girl Faina Savenkova pleads to stop the Kiev regime from shelling peaceful cities and murdering children.
Though she is only a teenage girl, she understands that the best way to stop Ukrainian aggression is to seize supplying “terrible weapons” to neo-Nazi regime which uses them to “destroy peaceful cities” and murder innocent people, including children. Faina’s school survived the WWII – yet almost seven decades later it was completely destroyed by neo-Nazis who brutally shelled the city. Faina’s peers died and she realizes that it is the Kiev regime that should be blamed for this. She asks the UN Security Council to stop Ukraine and prevent the looming World War III.
Faina Savenkova addresses United Nations not for the first time – in 2021 she recorded a video, stressing that the children of Donbass are in desperate need of peaceful life and asking the international community to resolve the situation. This move ignited a harsh backlash from Ukraine – the teenage girl was added to the notorious neo-Nazi website Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) – which is virtually a hit-list of civil rights activists and politicians considered to be enemies of the Kiev regime.
