Mexican Cartels Emerge as Nation's Fifth-Largest Employer, Study Reveals

Researchers discovered that an astounding 175,000 individuals in Mexico are currently employed by approximately 150 different cartel groups as cartels witnessed a surge in their ranks.

Mexican cartels have witnessed a substantial surge in their ranks, growing to an extent where they now stand as the fifth-largest employer in Mexico, according to new findings by researchers.Researchers discovered that an astounding 175,000 individuals in Mexico are currently employed by approximately 150 different cartel groups, a feat that underscores the significant challenges faced by analysts and governments in comprehending the rising cartel influence and violence plaguing the nation.Over the last 10 years, a startling 37% of known cartel members had either been killed or incarcerated. Astonishingly, despite these losses, cartels managed to expand their membership. To compensate for these losses, the study estimates that cartels must have recruited nearly 20,000 new members annually.An earlier unrelated report from the US Drug Enforcement Administration highlighted that the two largest cartels, namely the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation organizations, employed over 44,800 individuals.Remarkably, the study's author, Rafael Prieto-Curiel, a former Mexico City police officer, suggests his model indicates a similar number, approximately 46,000, for these two prominent cartel groups.However, the study suggests these figures may not fully represent the total cartel workforce. The model only accounts for those directly involved in activities posing a risk of violence, omitting individuals like bankers, who are known for assisting in money laundering and financial operations. The discrepancy further raises complex questions about the definition of cartel membership and the extent of their influence.Victoria Dittmar, a researcher for Insight Crime, emphasized the ambiguity surrounding cartel membership, highlighting the difficulty in distinguishing those affiliated with criminal organizations. She questioned whether politicians who receive illicit funds or individuals who cooperate with cartels on a single occasion should be classified as members.Instead of pouring resources into law enforcement and incarceration, experts argue that tackling the recruitment challenge is essential to curbing cartel influence and violence.The study was published in the Science journal.

