Russia to Strengthen Checks Amid Fukushima Water Release

Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer rights watchdog, will continue strengthening control over fishery products and water following the release of treated water from Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant, the watchdog's head, Anna Popova, told Sputnik.
"We, for our part, have strengthened control and will continue to strengthen it. The laboratory in Vladivostok is currently being upgraded in order to carry out all checks on site, without sending [samples] to Moscow. Although parallel control is necessary for the purity of the research," Popova said. She specified that food products, water and bottom sediments are monitored wherever possible. On August 24, Japan began dumping treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean after diluting it with seawater. Tokyo said that the water was cleaned from all radionuclides except tritium, which was still within acceptable limits. The water release has drawn especially strong opposition from China, which suspended seafood imports from Japan. Later in August, Russian monitoring bodies conducted an inspection of fish caught near Fukushima’s discharge site. Radiological parameters were found to be within norms in 443 samples tested.
