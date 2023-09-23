Venezuela Calls Oil Price Cap Market Manipulation, Violation of Int'l Trade Principles

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/venezuela-calls-oil-price-cap-market-manipulation-violation-of-intl-trade-principles-1113614453.html
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that the price cap on Russian oil is an "irrational action" that violates international trade norms.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that the price cap on Russian oil is an "irrational action" that violates international trade norms.
"We do not agree with market manipulation
under any circumstances. These are irrational actions that violate all principles of international trade," Gil told Sputnik when asked about his assessment of the attempts to establish a price ceiling
for Russian oil.
The foreign minister also noted that Venezuela is increasing domestic oil production in a situation where Caracas is currently the subject of unilateral restrictive measures.
"We are increasing [production] with new investors who are entering Venezuela, with new plans for the development of special economic zones and a policy of opening [the economy] to new capital, a policy of protecting national interests, and above all, in a new legal framework adapted to the current situation, in which Venezuela is the subject of unilateral restrictive measures," Gil said.
The world should come to a new international order, and the United Nations must take on this role, which at the moment it is not fulfilling, Yvan Gil highlighted.
"First of all, the world must come to a new international order that would guarantee peace. The UN should take on this role, it is not currently taking on it," Gil told Sputnik on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.