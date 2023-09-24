International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/breaking-macron-recalling-ambassador-to-niger-french-embassys-staff-troops-1113638445.html
Macron Recalling Ambassador to Niger, French Embassy's Staff, Troops
Macron Recalling Ambassador to Niger, French Embassy's Staff, Troops
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he is recalling the French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte, all staff and French troops from the country.
2023-09-24T19:22+0000
2023-09-24T19:51+0000
africa
france
niger
emmanuel macron
economic community of west african states (ecowas)
french embassy
niamey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112091092_0:0:3249:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_9b327f0c181f74777ec346779b0f6844.jpg
"The Ambassador in Niamey, as well as all staff of the embassy, will return to France in the coming weeks or months," Macron told a French broadcaster.He added that the military cooperation with Niger is "over" and French troops will leave the country by the end of the year.Bazoum was deposed as president by his guard during a military takeover in July. France has refused to recognize the new government in Niger, initially ignoring their demands for French troops and the ambassador to leave the country.Roughly 1,500 French troops are currently deployed in Niger. Despite the move, Macron said he still views Bazoum as the true leader of Niger.Bazoum has called for his reinstatement, calling for help from the Economic Community of West African States, but two members of the block, Burkina Faso and Mali, signed a defensive pact with the military leadership of Niger and threatened to leave ECOWAS if it took military action against Niger.The French embassy in Niamey and French military bases have been the focus of mass protests in the capital city.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/mali-burkina-faso-niger-sign-charter-to-create-defense-alliance-1113425182.html
africa
france
niger
niamey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/17/1112091092_255:0:2984:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d54f2bfd98cafeabb5ebff02c713a257.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
french troops in niger, french ambassador to niger, mohammad bazoum
french troops in niger, french ambassador to niger, mohammad bazoum

Macron Recalling Ambassador to Niger, French Embassy's Staff, Troops

19:22 GMT 24.09.2023 (Updated: 19:51 GMT 24.09.2023)
© Sputnik / Rodion Proca / Go to the mediabankFrench President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2023
© Sputnik / Rodion Proca
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - France is recalling French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte, all staff of the French Embassy, and all French troops in the West African country, President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
"The Ambassador in Niamey, as well as all staff of the embassy, will return to France in the coming weeks or months," Macron told a French broadcaster.
He added that the military cooperation with Niger is "over" and French troops will leave the country by the end of the year.

"I spoke with President Mohamed Bazoum today and informed him that France has decided to recall its ambassador … We will also put an end to our military cooperation with the current Nigerien authorities because they are no longer aiming to fight terrorism. This is the end of this cooperation, it [the troops withdrawal] will be organized in the coming weeks or months. The troops will return in an organized manner before the end of the year," Macron said.

Bazoum was deposed as president by his guard during a military takeover in July. France has refused to recognize the new government in Niger, initially ignoring their demands for French troops and the ambassador to leave the country.
Roughly 1,500 French troops are currently deployed in Niger. Despite the move, Macron said he still views Bazoum as the true leader of Niger.
Assimi Goita, interim President of Mali, signs a defensive charter with Burkina Faso and Niger on September 16, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2023
Africa
Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Sign Charter to Create Defense Alliance
17 September, 02:02 GMT
Bazoum has called for his reinstatement, calling for help from the Economic Community of West African States, but two members of the block, Burkina Faso and Mali, signed a defensive pact with the military leadership of Niger and threatened to leave ECOWAS if it took military action against Niger.
The French embassy in Niamey and French military bases have been the focus of mass protests in the capital city.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала