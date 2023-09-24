https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/breaking-macron-recalling-ambassador-to-niger-french-embassys-staff-troops-1113638445.html

Macron Recalling Ambassador to Niger, French Embassy's Staff, Troops

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that he is recalling the French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte, all staff and French troops from the country.

"The Ambassador in Niamey, as well as all staff of the embassy, will return to France in the coming weeks or months," Macron told a French broadcaster.He added that the military cooperation with Niger is "over" and French troops will leave the country by the end of the year.Bazoum was deposed as president by his guard during a military takeover in July. France has refused to recognize the new government in Niger, initially ignoring their demands for French troops and the ambassador to leave the country.Roughly 1,500 French troops are currently deployed in Niger. Despite the move, Macron said he still views Bazoum as the true leader of Niger.Bazoum has called for his reinstatement, calling for help from the Economic Community of West African States, but two members of the block, Burkina Faso and Mali, signed a defensive pact with the military leadership of Niger and threatened to leave ECOWAS if it took military action against Niger.The French embassy in Niamey and French military bases have been the focus of mass protests in the capital city.

