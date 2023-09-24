https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/canadian-opposition-leader-urges-trudeau-to-apologize-for-honoring-ukrainian-nazi-veteran-1113639260.html

Opposition Leader, Jewish Groups, Urge Trudeau to Apologize for Honoring Ukrainian Nazi Veteran

The leader of the opposition party in Canada, Pierre Poilievre demanded that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologize for honoring Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the House of Commons. Hunka was also invited to the Canadian parliament and presented to the lawmakers as a veteran of the "struggle for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War." Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka’s recognition happened as the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Canadian parliament.Earlier on Sunday, Rota apologized for inviting Hunka to speak in front of the Canadian parliament and recognizing him during his speech.Rota extended his apologies to the Jewish communities in Canada and abroad further adding that he took full responsibility for the decision.The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) a group dedicated to Holocaust education and antisemitism programs, also demanded an apology and an explanation on Sunday over the Canadian parliament decision to invite and honor Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka."FSWC is appalled that Canada’s Parliament gave a standing ovation to a Ukrainian veteran who served in a Nazi military unit during the Second World War implicated in the mass murder of Jews and others," the organization said on X, adding that "an apology and explanation is owed."The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) of Canada said it was troubled and disturbed by the standing ovation to Hunka whose involvement with the 14th SS meant he actively participated in the genocide of Jews.Later on Sunday, Trudeau's office responded, saying that the Prime Minister was not notified in advance by Rota that Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka had been invited to a parliamentary meeting.The statement emphasized that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also unaware of Hunka's presence.

