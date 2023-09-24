Opposition Leader, Jewish Groups, Urge Trudeau to Apologize for Honoring Ukrainian Nazi Veteran
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre demanded a personal apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for inviting and honoring Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka, who fought in the ranks of the 14th SS Division during the Second World War, to a parliamentary meeting on Friday.
On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the House of Commons. Hunka was also invited to the Canadian parliament and presented to the lawmakers as a veteran of the "struggle for Ukrainian independence against the Russians during the Second World War."
Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian Nazi veteran who fought in the ranks of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the Nazi SS during the Second World War, was given a standing ovation by the entire Canadian legislature. Hunka’s recognition happened as the Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota, was giving introductory remarks prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the Canadian parliament.
"No parliamentarians (other than Justin Trudeau) had the opportunity to vet this individual’s past before he was introduced and honoured on the floor of the House of Commons. Without warning or context, it was impossible for any parliamentarian in the room (other than Mr. Trudeau) to know of this dark past. Mr. Trudeau must personally apologize and avoid passing the blame to others as he always does," Poilievre said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Earlier on Sunday, Rota apologized for inviting Hunka to speak in front of the Canadian parliament and recognizing him during his speech.
"On Friday, September 22, in my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so. I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them," Rota’s statement said, adding that "this initiative was entirely my own, the individual in question being from my riding and having been brought to my attention."
Rota extended his apologies to the Jewish communities in Canada and abroad further adding that he took full responsibility for the decision.
The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) a group dedicated to Holocaust education and antisemitism programs, also demanded an apology and an explanation on Sunday over the Canadian parliament decision to invite and honor Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka.
"FSWC is appalled that Canada’s Parliament gave a standing ovation to a Ukrainian veteran who served in a Nazi military unit during the Second World War implicated in the mass murder of Jews and others," the organization said on X, adding that "an apology and explanation is owed."
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) of Canada said it was troubled and disturbed by the standing ovation to Hunka whose involvement with the 14th SS meant he actively participated in the genocide of Jews.
Later on Sunday, Trudeau's office responded, saying that the Prime Minister was not notified in advance by Rota that Ukrainian Nazi veteran Yaroslav Hunka had been invited to a parliamentary meeting.
"No advance notice was provided to the Prime Minister’s Office, nor the Ukrainian delegation, about the invitation or the recognition. Parliament and the Speaker’s office is independent from the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister’s Office. The Speaker had his own allotment of guest seating at Friday’s address, which were determined by the Speaker and his office alone," the office said in a statement.
The statement emphasized that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also unaware of Hunka's presence.