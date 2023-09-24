https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/dutch-rally-against-weapon-supplies-to-ukraine-1113630190.html

Dutch Rally Against Weapon Supplies to Ukraine

Ordinary people in Europe are growing tired of the conflict, see no point in supporting Kiev and at the same time are afraid that crisis will escalate to nuclear war.

People in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, are rallying against supplying weaponry to Kiev's regime, a Sputnik correspondent has reported. Over two hundred citizens took part in the protests. According to one of the participants, who spoke with Sputnik, the citizens of the Netherlands are pragmatic and they wonder why they should face problems in the economy and social sphere in order to support Kiev. They are also frustrated with the migrant influx and sky-rocketing housing crisis. Most of them believe that their government should stop providing Ukraine with weapons and focus on their inner problems.Russian officials repeatedly stressed that arms supplies to Kiev fuels and prolongs the conflict, while ultimately changing nothing in the course of the special military operation.

