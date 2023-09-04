https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/eu-to-face-electricity-shortage-in-winter-1113116545.html

EU to Face Electricity Shortage in Winter - Polish Energy Chief

EU to Face Electricity Shortage in Winter - Polish Energy Chief

The European Union will experience a shortage of electricity in the coming winter, Polish Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Anna Lukaszewska-Trzeciakowska said on Monday.

2023-09-04T17:54+0000

2023-09-04T17:54+0000

2023-09-04T17:57+0000

energy crisis in europe

european union (eu)

poland

warsaw

europe

electricity supply

european energy crisis 2022

energy crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102605533_0:207:2907:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_92b87806254e51d52ed84800e42cc7b8.jpg

"I think it is electricity," she told a Polish news agency, when asked what would be the most problematic energy sector for the EU this winter. The official argued that the shortage would stem from the decision of Warsaw's "Western neighbors" to shut down all nuclear power plants ahead of schedule, describing the move as "more of a political and ideological than a practical one." Lukaszewska-Trzeciakowska added that Poland would face similar problems but to a lesser degree than other EU countries. In mid-April, Germany shut down its last three operating nuclear power plants — Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2 — as a part of the country's nuclear phase-out policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/germanys-chancellor-says-nuclear-power-dead-horse-despite-energy-crunch-1113077114.html

poland

warsaw

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shortage of electricity, electricity supply, supply of electricity, nuclear energy, european energy crisis, lack of energy in europe, no energy for europe, no energy in europe, energy supply, low energy supply, european energy system, european energy, european electricity, polish energy, polish electricity