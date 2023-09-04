https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/eu-to-face-electricity-shortage-in-winter-1113116545.html
EU to Face Electricity Shortage in Winter - Polish Energy Chief
The European Union will experience a shortage of electricity in the coming winter, Polish Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Anna Lukaszewska-Trzeciakowska said on Monday.
"I think it is electricity," she told a Polish news agency, when asked what would be the most problematic energy sector for the EU this winter. The official argued that the shortage would stem from the decision of Warsaw's "Western neighbors" to shut down all nuclear power plants ahead of schedule, describing the move as "more of a political and ideological than a practical one." Lukaszewska-Trzeciakowska added that Poland would face similar problems but to a lesser degree than other EU countries. In mid-April, Germany shut down its last three operating nuclear power plants — Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2 — as a part of the country's nuclear phase-out policy.
