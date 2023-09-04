International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
EU to Face Electricity Shortage in Winter - Polish Energy Chief
EU to Face Electricity Shortage in Winter - Polish Energy Chief
The European Union will experience a shortage of electricity in the coming winter, Polish Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Anna Lukaszewska-Trzeciakowska said on Monday.
"I think it is electricity," she told a Polish news agency, when asked what would be the most problematic energy sector for the EU this winter. The official argued that the shortage would stem from the decision of Warsaw's "Western neighbors" to shut down all nuclear power plants ahead of schedule, describing the move as "more of a political and ideological than a practical one." Lukaszewska-Trzeciakowska added that Poland would face similar problems but to a lesser degree than other EU countries. In mid-April, Germany shut down its last three operating nuclear power plants — Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2 — as a part of the country's nuclear phase-out policy.
EU to Face Electricity Shortage in Winter - Polish Energy Chief

17:54 GMT 04.09.2023
WARSAW (Sputnik) - The European Union will experience a shortage of electricity in the coming winter, Polish Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Anna Lukaszewska-Trzeciakowska said on Monday.
"I think it is electricity," she told a Polish news agency, when asked what would be the most problematic energy sector for the EU this winter.
The official argued that the shortage would stem from the decision of Warsaw's "Western neighbors" to shut down all nuclear power plants ahead of schedule, describing the move as "more of a political and ideological than a practical one."
Lukaszewska-Trzeciakowska added that Poland would face similar problems but to a lesser degree than other EU countries.

"Electricity will probably be a hot topic this winter, but not in Poland. We are ready for the situation if something happens in the Baltic countries, for example, accelerated desynchronization with the Russian system. They decided to synchronize with the European system in 2025. However, if it happens that one of the Baltic countries becomes desynchronized and the Baltics have to be synchronized, then we are ready for it," the government official stated.

In mid-April, Germany shut down its last three operating nuclear power plants — Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2 — as a part of the country's nuclear phase-out policy.
