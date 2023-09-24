https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/philippines-may-explore-fertilizers-from-russia-relationship-not-affected-by-sanctions-1113617442.html

Philippines May Explore Fertilizers From Russia, Relationship Not 'Directly' Affected By Sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Philippines may consider purchasing fertilizers from Russia, Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo told Sputnik. 24.09.2023, Sputnik International

"As far as I know, we've not been in any official contact with them, Russia, on fertilizers. But certainly, I suppose if there are any opportunities, we might be able to discuss with them," Manalo said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Russia is one of the main suppliers of fertilizers throughout the world, but the Ukraine conflict has affected Moscow's ability to ship its grain and fertilizers from Black Sea ports. On July 18, the Turkey- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow safe sea exports of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products, expired after Russia refused to extend its participation, citing persistent violation of the package deal's component to facilitate Russian grain and fertilizer exports."Certainly we're very also concerned, for example, over the grain deal, which has been suspended," Manalo said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.The minister also expressed hope that the parties to the Black Sea Grain Initiative could find a way to restore the agreement, "because I think it's not only was an important step in terms of economic … but it's also, we hope, a way forward to see how we can address the conflict and find a way where eventually lead to some kind of a diplomatic solution."He added that sanctions against Russia do not directly affect the cooperation between the Philippines and Russia, but the country feels the impact as the prices are growing,"Well, not directly," Manalo said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly when asked whether the sanctions against Moscow impact the cooperation of the two countries.After the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict on February 24, 2022, many countries, mainly from the European Union, tightened the procedure for issuing visas for Russian tourists, and many decided to suspend air traffic with Russia, but Manalo reiterated that is not the case with the Philippines. Manalo noted that there have been an increase in Russian tourists in his country.

