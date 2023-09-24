International
Red Bull F1 Team Secures Constructors' Championship Title at Japanese Grand Prix
Oracle Red Bull Racing, a renowned Formula 1 team, became the winner of the 2023 Constructors’ Championship, while its driver, two-time world champion, Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.
The victory of the Dutch pilot allowed his team to score 623 points, while its closest rival, Mercedes AMG gained only 305 points, meaning there are no mathematical chances to surpass Red Bull during the remaining six races. This would be the sixth tittle for the UK-based team. Mclaren’s driver Lando Norris came in second with a 19.387-second gap. Another Mclaren’s driver, Oscar Piastri, was third with 36.494 seconds behind the winner. The next Formula 1 grand prix will take place in Qatar at the Losail International Circuit on October 8.
red bull formula 1, formula 1, grand prix
10:11 GMT 24.09.2023 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 24.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Oracle Red Bull Racing, a renowned Formula 1 team, became the winner of the 2023 Constructors’ Championship, while its driver, two-time world champion, Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.
The victory of the Dutch pilot allowed his team to score 623 points, while its closest rival, Mercedes AMG gained only 305 points, meaning there are no mathematical chances to surpass Red Bull during the remaining six races.
This would be the sixth tittle for the UK-based team.
German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Editor-in-Chief of German Magazine Fired Over AI-Made Interview With Michael Schumacher
22 April, 10:50 GMT
Mclaren’s driver Lando Norris came in second with a 19.387-second gap. Another Mclaren’s driver, Oscar Piastri, was third with 36.494 seconds behind the winner.
The next Formula 1 grand prix will take place in Qatar at the Losail International Circuit on October 8.
