https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/red-bull-formula-1-team-secures-constructors-championship-title-at-japanese-grand-prix-1113624014.html
Red Bull F1 Team Secures Constructors' Championship Title at Japanese Grand Prix
Red Bull F1 Team Secures Constructors' Championship Title at Japanese Grand Prix
Oracle Red Bull Racing, a renowned Formula 1 team, became the winner of the 2023 Constructors’ Championship, while its driver, two-time world champion, Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.
2023-09-24T10:11+0000
2023-09-24T10:11+0000
2023-09-24T10:45+0000
beyond politics
red bull
formula 1
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093552342_0:244:3072:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_024d989a63ddd6c116500900d6ecab08.jpg
The victory of the Dutch pilot allowed his team to score 623 points, while its closest rival, Mercedes AMG gained only 305 points, meaning there are no mathematical chances to surpass Red Bull during the remaining six races. This would be the sixth tittle for the UK-based team. Mclaren’s driver Lando Norris came in second with a 19.387-second gap. Another Mclaren’s driver, Oscar Piastri, was third with 36.494 seconds behind the winner. The next Formula 1 grand prix will take place in Qatar at the Losail International Circuit on October 8.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/editor-in-chief-of-german-magazine-fired-over-ai-made-interview-with-michael-schumacher-1109759998.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093552342_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2933b3805d765938d8924c0072eaf119.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
red bull formula 1, formula 1, grand prix
red bull formula 1, formula 1, grand prix
Red Bull F1 Team Secures Constructors' Championship Title at Japanese Grand Prix
10:11 GMT 24.09.2023 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 24.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Oracle Red Bull Racing, a renowned Formula 1 team, became the winner of the 2023 Constructors’ Championship, while its driver, two-time world champion, Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.
The victory of the Dutch pilot
allowed his team to score 623 points, while its closest rival, Mercedes AMG gained only 305 points, meaning there are no mathematical chances to surpass Red Bull during the remaining six races.
This would be the sixth tittle for the UK-based team.
Mclaren’s driver Lando Norris came in second with a 19.387-second gap. Another Mclaren’s driver, Oscar Piastri, was third with 36.494 seconds behind the winner.
The next Formula 1 grand prix will take place in Qatar at the Losail International Circuit on October 8.