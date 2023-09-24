https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/red-bull-formula-1-team-secures-constructors-championship-title-at-japanese-grand-prix-1113624014.html

Red Bull F1 Team Secures Constructors' Championship Title at Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull F1 Team Secures Constructors' Championship Title at Japanese Grand Prix

Oracle Red Bull Racing, a renowned Formula 1 team, became the winner of the 2023 Constructors’ Championship, while its driver, two-time world champion, Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

2023-09-24T10:11+0000

2023-09-24T10:11+0000

2023-09-24T10:45+0000

beyond politics

red bull

formula 1

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093552342_0:244:3072:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_024d989a63ddd6c116500900d6ecab08.jpg

The victory of the Dutch pilot allowed his team to score 623 points, while its closest rival, Mercedes AMG gained only 305 points, meaning there are no mathematical chances to surpass Red Bull during the remaining six races. This would be the sixth tittle for the UK-based team. Mclaren’s driver Lando Norris came in second with a 19.387-second gap. Another Mclaren’s driver, Oscar Piastri, was third with 36.494 seconds behind the winner. The next Formula 1 grand prix will take place in Qatar at the Losail International Circuit on October 8.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/editor-in-chief-of-german-magazine-fired-over-ai-made-interview-with-michael-schumacher-1109759998.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

red bull formula 1, formula 1, grand prix