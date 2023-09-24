Russian Peacekeepers Escort 311 Civilians From Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian peacekeepers escorted 311 civilians, including 102 children, from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The Russian peacekeeping contingent organized and escorted 5 buses and 41 private vehicles to Armenia. A total of 311 civilians were transported, including 102 children," the ministry said.
The local population has thanked the Russian peacekeepers for providing assistance.
The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that Armed formations in Nagorno-Karabakh have surrendered six armed vehicles, over 1,200 firearms, anti-tank weapons and portable air defense systems, as well as over 130,000 munitions, as of Sunday.
"In fulfillment of the ceasefire agreements reached, the armed formations of Nagorno-Karabakh continued to surrender weapons and military equipment under the control of Russian peacekeepers. As of September 24, six armored vehicles, over 1,200 small arms, anti-tank weapons and man-portable air defense systems, and about 130 ,000 munitions were handed over," the ministry said.
It added that Russian peacekeepers have delivered humanitarian aid, including 125 tonnes of food supplies, to the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.
As of Sunday, the peacekeepers recorded no violations of the ceasefire regime in the region, the ministry said.