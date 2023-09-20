https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/how-russian-peacekeepers-stopped-hostilities-in-nagorno-karabakh--1113540718.html

How Russian Peacekeepers Stopped Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

How Russian Peacekeepers Stopped Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh ceased hostilities on September 20 through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

2023-09-20T19:15+0000

2023-09-20T19:15+0000

2023-09-20T19:19+0000

us

world

nikol pashinyan

dmitry peskov

nagorno-karabakh

azerbaijan

armenia

european union (eu)

russian ministry of defense

armenian armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/1d/1081308300_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1c18b070462f0420526187a2e9e35d4b.jpg

An agreement was reached between Baku and representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday on a complete cessation of hostilities in the region. The implementation of these agreements will be carried out in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as per the Russian Ministry of Defense.Yerevan denied the accusations and denounced Baku's actions as "aggression," at the same time making it clear that the Armenian Armed Forces would not repel the Azerbaijan advance. The crux of the matter is that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory in October 2022, and then reiterated that position in April and May 2023.The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is an internal matter of Azerbaijan, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a Russian broadcaster on September 20.What's Behind Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Over Nagorno-Karabakh?The September 2023 events were the third time when ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijani forces clashed over Nagorno-Karabakh, which proclaimed its secession from Baku in 1991-1992. Previously, hostilities erupted in the early 1990s and in 2020. The 2020 conflict ended with a Russia-mediated ceasefire and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.The legal status of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic has always been controversial. Under the Alma-Ata Protocols of 1991, which set the founding principles of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) following the collapse of the USSR, Nagorno-Karabakh – the autonomous region within the former Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR) – became a part of the new Azerbaijani state. Nonetheless, the predominantly Armenian-populated region did not agree with the established status quo and declared independence. Since 1994, the breakaway region has been largely reliant on Armenia and in many ways has been functioning as a de facto part of Armenia.Still, during his prime ministership, Nikol Pashinyan sent mixed signals with regard to the future of Nagorno-Karabakh. Prior to the second Karabakh conflict in 2020, Pashinyan repeatedly argued that "Artsakh is Armenia. Period."However, in October 2022, Azerbaijan’s President Ilhan Aliyev and Pashinyan signed a statement in Prague recognizing the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, thus officially confirming Baku's legitimate mandate over Nagorno-Karabakh.While addressing the Armenian parliament in April 2023, Pashinyan stated that peace in the South Caucasus is only possible if Armenia recognizes that its territory amounts to the 29,800 square kilometers of the former Armenian SSR in accordance with the Alma-Ata Protocol of 1991. In May 2023, in Brussels, at a summit under the auspices of the European Union, the borders of the two countries were again reaffirmed by Aliev and Pashinyan, confirming Azerbaijan's rights over Nagorno-Karabakh.How Russian Peacekeepers Shielded Armenians in Conflict ZoneRussian peacekeepers played a crucial role in both mediating the ceasefire and evacuating ethnic Armenians from the conflict zone. Since the beginning of active hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers have evacuated 3,154 people, including 1,428 children, from the Mardakert, Martuni, and Askeran regions, according to the bulletin of the Russian Ministry of Defense."Through the mediation of the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached with the warring parties on a complete cessation of hostilities," the ministry's statement reads.However, the Russian military sustained losses during the peacekeeping operation. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported earlier on Wednesday that during the return of a Russian contingent from an observation post in the area of the village of Dzhanyatag, Nagorno-Karabakh, a car with Russian military servicemen came under fire. As a result, the Russian peacekeepers in the vehicle were killed, the ministry said. "To clarify all the circumstances of the incident, Russian and Azerbaijani representatives of the investigative authorities are working on the spot," the ministry noted, adding that following the cessation of hostilities, no violations of the ceasefire had been recorded so far.How West Proved Incapable of Solving Nagorno-Karabakh CrisisAfter the Russian peacekeepers stopped the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and issues on the bilateral Armenian-Russian agenda, per the Armenian government’s press service.The Indian scholar highlighted that despite Pashinyan's efforts to internationalize the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and obtain support from the West, neither the US nor the European Union have proven to be capable of solving the regional dilemma.The fact that Russia stepped in and stopped the bloodshed in Nagorno-Karabakh again has busted the Armenian prime minister’s earlier claims – made during an interview with a Western media outlet – that Moscow's influence was "waning" in the South Caucasus and that Russia was "leaving" the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/russian-peacekeepers-actively-working-with-all-parties-involved-in-nagorno-karabakh-conflict---1113521015.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/how-the-west-drags-armenia-to-its-side-amid-nato-proxy-war-in-ukraine-1113160287.html

nagorno-karabakh

azerbaijan

armenia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russian peacekeeping mission, armenia, azerbaijan, nagorno-karabakh, russia, vladimir putin, nikol pashinyan, cecession of hostilities, ceasfire, eu, ilhan aliyev, alma-ata protocols, nagorno-karabakh conflict, azerbaijan counter-terror operation, ethnical armenians, civilians of nagorno karabakh