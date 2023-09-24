https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/tropical-storm-ophelia-hits-us-east-coast-causes-flooding-in-several-states---reports-1113623873.html

Tropical Storm Ophelia Hits US East Coast, Floods Several States - Reports

Tropical Storm Ophelia Hits US East Coast, Floods Several States - Reports

Tropical Storm Ophelia made a landfall on the United States' east coast, causing flooding across several states, US media have reported.

2023-09-24T09:56+0000

2023-09-24T09:56+0000

2023-09-24T10:43+0000

americas

us

weather

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080058378_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5aece058b48bf37517c0df7024e7611f.jpg

On Saturday morning, the storm hit North Carolina, bringing squally winds, torrential rains, and storm waves, US broadcaster reported. The state's Emerald Isle suffered rainfall from Ophelia's core, but the storm's impact stretched far beyond the area, causing flooding in the North Carolina city of Washington, as well as Sea Isle City and Stone Harbor cities of New Jersey. By the end of the day on Saturday, Ophelia was downgraded from tropical storm to tropical depression. Another news outlet reported that despite the downgrade, flooding was still expected on the Atlantic coast, especially around high tide overnight into Sunday. Around 3,000 households in North Carolina and 11,000 in Virginia were left without power on Saturday night. "We are expecting Ophelia to continue moving northward ... This is going to be a widespread heavy rainfall continuing through the day today and even into tomorrow," National Hurricane Center (NHC) director Michael Brennan said on Youtube in a midday update on Saturday. According to the NHC updates, as of 03:00 GMT, the storm was continuing to move north at the speed of 8 mph with gusts of wind reaching 35 mph as opposed to 65 mph at the moment it hit North Carolina.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/climate-breakdown-has-begun-summer-2023-deemed-hottest-on-record-1113190670.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/un-report-warns-world-not-moving-fast-enough-to-meet-climate-targets-1113220848.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tropical stroms, weather, us, storm ophelia