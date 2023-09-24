https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/ukraine-loses-about-340-troops-near-donetsk-zaporozhye-in-24-hours-1113625078.html
Ukraine Loses About 340 Troops Near Donetsk, Zaporozhye in 24 Hours
Ukrainian forces lost around 340 troops in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2023-09-24T11:28+0000
2023-09-24T11:28+0000
2023-09-24T11:28+0000
Also in the Donetsk direction, Russian forces repelled four attacks near the cities of Krasnogorovka and Maryinka, as well as near local villages. "[Ukrainian] losses for the past 24 hours in this direction amounted to 305 troops, two armed vehicles, seven cars and a US-made М777 artillery system," the ministry said, adding that in the Zaporozhye direction Ukraine lost up to 35 servicepeople, a US-made М109 Paladin artillery system, and other combat installments. Russian forces also improved their tactical positions, repelling an attack by a Ukrainian mechanized brigade near Veseloye, the ministry said. Ukrainian losses in the Southern Donetsk direction amounted to 110 troops, two armed vehicles, three cars and two D-20 artillery weapons, the Russian ministry said. In the Krasny Liman direction, the Russian military repelled two attacks, eliminating over 50 Ukrainian troops, two armed vehicles, two cars and a D-20 howitzer, the ministry said.
