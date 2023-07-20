International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/russias-determined-resistance-ex-nato-officer-explains-why-kiev-counteroffensive-bites-the-dust-1112005092.html
Russia's 'Determined Resistance': Ex-NATO Officer Explains Why Kiev Counteroffensive Bites the Dust
Russia's 'Determined Resistance': Ex-NATO Officer Explains Why Kiev Counteroffensive Bites the Dust
Kiev counteroffensive effort began in June and ran into stalwart Russian defenses. Ukrainian regime allegedly believed that expensive Western equipment will be a game-changer, yet it became excellent trophies for Russian Army.
2023-07-20T14:30+0000
2023-07-20T14:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
sergei shoigu
kiev
ukraine
crimea
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/12/1109628521_120:0:1052:524_1920x0_80_0_0_ed7dc6b14680617eb4f8fe63effbc132.jpg
Nearly two months into their counteroffensive attempt, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have not achieved any breakthrough, says ex-NATO officer and military expert Stavros Atlamazoglou. He stressed that Russia's stalwart defenses and well-laid minefields have thwarted Ukrainian efforts to cut off the land bridge to Crimea and move forward significantly. He cited the determined resistance of the Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine's military as the reason the counteroffensive is failing.Previously, Kiev officials admitted that their military effort has stalled and that is going to be long and hard. Earlier in July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Kiev had lost roughly 26,000 troops and 3,000 units of military equipment since the beginning of the doomed counteroffensive, and failed on every front.
kiev
ukraine
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/12/1109628521_236:0:935:524_1920x0_80_0_0_48caabe756b28f929ff71e10616e4a4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive

Russia's 'Determined Resistance': Ex-NATO Officer Explains Why Kiev Counteroffensive Bites the Dust

14:30 GMT 20.07.2023
© Photo : Twitter / @clashreportLeopard 2 with its turret ripped off after an accident during training by Ukrainian tankers in western Poland.
Leopard 2 with its turret ripped off after an accident during training by Ukrainian tankers in western Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2023
© Photo : Twitter / @clashreport
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Kiev's counteroffensive effort began in June and has run into stalwart Russian defenses. Ukraine allegedly believed that expensive Western equipment would be a game-changer, yet it only offered excellent trophies for the Russian Army.
Nearly two months into their counteroffensive attempt, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have not achieved any breakthrough, says ex-NATO officer and military expert Stavros Atlamazoglou.
He stressed that Russia's stalwart defenses and well-laid minefields have thwarted Ukrainian efforts to cut off the land bridge to Crimea and move forward significantly. He cited the determined resistance of the Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine's military as the reason the counteroffensive is failing.
Previously, Kiev officials admitted that their military effort has stalled and that is going to be long and hard. Earlier in July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Kiev had lost roughly 26,000 troops and 3,000 units of military equipment since the beginning of the doomed counteroffensive, and failed on every front.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала