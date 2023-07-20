https://sputnikglobe.com/20230720/russias-determined-resistance-ex-nato-officer-explains-why-kiev-counteroffensive-bites-the-dust-1112005092.html

Russia's 'Determined Resistance': Ex-NATO Officer Explains Why Kiev Counteroffensive Bites the Dust

Russia's 'Determined Resistance': Ex-NATO Officer Explains Why Kiev Counteroffensive Bites the Dust

Kiev counteroffensive effort began in June and ran into stalwart Russian defenses. Ukrainian regime allegedly believed that expensive Western equipment will be a game-changer, yet it became excellent trophies for Russian Army.

2023-07-20T14:30+0000

2023-07-20T14:30+0000

2023-07-20T14:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

sergei shoigu

kiev

ukraine

crimea

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/12/1109628521_120:0:1052:524_1920x0_80_0_0_ed7dc6b14680617eb4f8fe63effbc132.jpg

Nearly two months into their counteroffensive attempt, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have not achieved any breakthrough, says ex-NATO officer and military expert Stavros Atlamazoglou. He stressed that Russia's stalwart defenses and well-laid minefields have thwarted Ukrainian efforts to cut off the land bridge to Crimea and move forward significantly. He cited the determined resistance of the Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine's military as the reason the counteroffensive is failing.Previously, Kiev officials admitted that their military effort has stalled and that is going to be long and hard. Earlier in July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Kiev had lost roughly 26,000 troops and 3,000 units of military equipment since the beginning of the doomed counteroffensive, and failed on every front.

kiev

ukraine

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive