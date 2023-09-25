https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/denmark-fears-conducting-investigation-with-russia-into-nord-stream-blasts---ambassador-1113641245.html

Denmark Fears Conducting Investigation With Russia Into Nord Stream Blasts - Ambassador

Denmark Fears Conducting Investigation With Russia Into Nord Stream Blasts - Ambassador

Russia's ambassador to Denmark told Sputnik that Denmark fears allowing Russia join an investigation into the Nord Stream gas pipeline because of what it may reveal.

2023-09-25T03:15+0000

2023-09-25T03:15+0000

2023-09-25T04:08+0000

denmark

russia

ukraine

nord stream

cia

seymour hersh

nord stream sabotage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101335785_0:0:2467:1388_1920x0_80_0_0_93211f62c0016691dccfd08aab44e2e8.png

The ambassador noted that there is still no cooperation in the investigation of explosions on gas pipelines between Denmark and Russia. Barbin added that the Danish prosecutor's office explains the reluctance to interact with the Russian side by the fact that fulfilling Russia's requests for legal assistance "could jeopardize the national security of Denmark." The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take. Denmark, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attack, prompting Moscow to launch its own investigation with charges of international terrorism. No official results of the investigations have yet been announced, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023 alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident. In mid-July, media reported that Dutch military intelligence had informed the CIA of Ukraine's plans to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines months before it happened.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230830/ukraine-back-in-the-frame-for-nord-stream-pipeline-bombing-1112994813.html

denmark

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

who blew up the nord stream pipeline, denmark russian relations, nord stream investigation,