Direct Threat of Resumption of Ethnic Cleansing in Kosovo Exists - Russian Foreign Ministry

There is a direct threat of resumption of ethnic cleansing of Serbs in Kosovo, which was practiced by Kosovo Albanian radicals in past, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

2023-09-25T16:15+0000

2023-09-25T16:15+0000

2023-09-25T16:16+0000

world

maria zakharova

russia

europe

albin kurti

aleksandar vucic

kosovo

pristina

belgrade

serbia

Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that on Sunday night unidentified people opened fire on Kosovo police officers in the northern municipality of Zvecan, killing one and wounding another. The shooting occurred around 03:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) near the village of Banjska, some 30 miles from Pristina. Later, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that several Serbs were killed and injured in the clashes with police in northern Kosovo and Metohija. The spokeswoman also said that the Kosovo police "have discredited themselves" due to systemic violence against local Serbs. "There is a direct threat of a resumption of ethnic cleansing, previously practiced by Kosovo Albanian radicals. We are convinced that the path to stabilization and a long-term settlement in Kosovo runs exclusively through the comprehensive implementation of the cornerstone UN Security Council resolution 1244 and the Brussels agreements of Belgrade and Pristina of 2013 and 2015, primarily in terms of the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities in the region, which should receive broad executive powers and become an effective instrument for protecting the interests of the Serbian population," the statement read.

