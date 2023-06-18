https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/vucic-no-negotiations-with-kosovo-until-serbian-detainees-released-1111262382.html

Vucic: No Negotiations With Kosovo Until Serbian Detainees Released

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday that he would not negotiate with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti until Pristina releases the detained Serbs.

In an address to citizens, the Serbian president recalled that not a single Kosovo Albanian had been injured by Serbs since the beginning of the year, while several Serbs sustained injures from Albanians. On Saturday, Kosovo police detained Serbian health worker Dalibor Spasic in front of his daughter and wife on suspicion of rioting. Later that day, Kosovo police beat and detained two Serbian teens who were hospitalized with injuries from the blows and in a state of shock. On June 15, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said that the European Union had decided to postpone official visits and limit financial cooperation with Kosovo because of the latter's refusal to de-escalate. Authorities in Pristina imposed a ban on all trucks and goods from central Serbia on Wednesday night. Vucic said later in the day that by banning trucks, Pristina was seeking to leave Serbs in northern Kosovo without food and medicine. On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community, but were declared valid despite a voter turnout of only 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.

