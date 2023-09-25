https://sputnikglobe.com/20230925/first-batch-of-us-made-abrams-tanks-arrive-in-ukraine---reports-1113650206.html
First Batch of US-made Abrams Tanks Arrive in Ukraine - Reports
According to media reports citing US defense officials, the first US-made Abrams tanks have been delivered to Ukraine, months ahead of initial estimates.
According to media reports citing US defense officials, the first US-made Abrams tanks have been delivered to Ukraine, months ahead of initial estimates.Additional M1 Abrams tanks will be sent in the next few months, the officials added, noting that the ones which have already been sent to Ukraine represent the first batch of 31 that have been promised by the Biden administration.The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on 4 June. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months on, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. According to President Putin, Russian forces have destroyed 543 tanks and about 18,000 armored vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian military during the 'counteroffensive'.Several Western officials have also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has not been successful so far.
On Friday, during talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Joe Biden said that Abrams tanks would arrive in Ukraine next week.
According to media reports citing US defense officials, the first US-made Abrams tanks have been delivered to Ukraine, months ahead of initial estimates.
Additional M1 Abrams tanks
will be sent in the next few months, the officials added, noting that the ones which have already been sent to Ukraine represent the first batch of 31 that have been promised by the Biden administration.
The Ukrainian counteroffensive
began on 4 June. Kiev has deployed brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months on, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed, with Ukraine suffering an estimated 71,000 casualties. According to President Putin, Russian forces have destroyed 543 tanks and about 18,000 armored vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian military during the 'counteroffensive'.
Several Western officials have also admitted that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has not been successful so far.